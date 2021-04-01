NEWS
Financial Planning
Count snaps up three former MLC firms
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 1 APR 2021   12:45PM

Three former MLC firms are joining Count Financial, as its network of financial advice businesses continues to expand.

It comes after four former IOOF firms joined Count on March 17.

The three former MLC firms joining Count are: Sapphire Coast Financial Services (formerly licensed through Godfrey Pembroke), Next Generation Financial planning (Meritum) and Aspire Financial Planning Group (Garvan).

Sapphire Coast Financial Services is the fourth firm to join Count Financial from Godfrey Pembroke, following the prior appointments of Ascent Private Wealth, Venture Financial Advisers and Plan Protect.

They are a Canberra-based firm led by Darren Stevens, who has over 20 years' experience as a financial adviser.

"The biggest drawcard for joining Count Financial is that they are an AFSL that believes in advice first, with no conflicts of interest in manufactured product," Stevens said.

"They are not aligned with a product provider or platform and are purely advice-led, which aligns closely with our own business values. There is also great comfort in being involved with a financially stable licensee that is profitable."

Count chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said the addition of these three firms to the Count network was a boost for the licensee.

"Sapphire Coast, Next Generation and Aspire are three exceptional advice firms that we are delighted to have joining our national network. They bring experience and expertise which the rest of our Member network will be able to benefit from," Kennedy said.

"With our annual conference just two months away, we're excited that all of our new firms will have the chance to come together and experience Count Financial's renowned sense of community in a dynamic and engaging environment."

Read more: Count FinancialMLCSapphire Coast Financial ServicesGodfrey PembrokeNext GenerationAndrew KennedyAspire Financial Planning GroupDarren StevensAscent Private WealthIOOFMemberPlan ProtectVenture Financial Advisers

