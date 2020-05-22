NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Count Financial makes growth-focused hire
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 22 MAY 2020   11:56AM

Count Financial has hired an experienced practice development manager, whose resume features the likes of Affinia, Commonwealth Bank and AMP, to ramp up its growth strategy.

Chris Burton has been appointed as Count's practice development manager, and started with the firm on May 18.

Count said Burton would be responsible for growing the firm's network by bringing in new advisory practices, and is set to help existing practices grow by reassessing their revenue channels and business strategies.

Count's chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said the appointment demonstrated Count's commitment to the future of financial advice and growing its network in a time when others are departing the industry.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"For some time now, we have been talking about our commitment to growth at a time when other players have been leaving the industry," he said.

"There are quality advisers out there who are looking for a licensee that has a long-term vision, and the systems in place to achieve it.

"Chris's appointment will help us deliver on this strategy."

Burton has spent the last four years with Affinia Financial Advisers as a key account manager responsible for the states of Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and South Australia.

Prior to this he worked at CBA as a practice development manager, previously having spent more than 13 years with AMP where he was responsible for performance and sales coaching for financial advisers.

Kennedy said Burton's experience speaks for itself.

"He has a strong track record in practice development and growth roles over the past two decades and has an intimate knowledge of the industry," he said.

"We're thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our network."

The appointment comes just over a month after the firm hired former IOOF alumnus Phil Creswell as its head of professional standards.

It also comes as Rainmaker analysis reveals nearly 1500 advisers have dropped off the ASIC Financial Adviser Register since the beginning of the year.

Read more: Count FinancialCommonwealth BankChris BurtonAffinia Financial AdvisersAndrew KennedyASIC Financial Adviser RegisterCBAIOOFPhil Creswell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF sees surge in FUM
CBA sells 55% of CFS
Processes are the problem, not people: Count Financial
IOOF joins FEW corporate partner lineup
CBA sells CommSec Adviser Services
CountPlus acquires firm
Road to recovery
Trust in big four improves
500 advisers exit during COVID-19
916 advisers gone in three months, ASIC responds
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
FASEA extension en route
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:22PM
The government's move to extend the ban on conflicted remuneration to listed investment companies and trusts is expected to provide financial advisers with some much needed certainty.
Fund managers adapt to market pain
KANIKA SOOD
Aussie equities fund managers steadily improved in performance relative to benchmark from January to March, according to an updated SPIVA Australia Scorecard from S&P.
Active versus passive: The debate continues
ELIZA BAVIN
In the pre-pandemic world, there was a lot of talk around passive investment but now that the markets have taken investors on a rollercoaster ride, are the active managers leaving or just biding their time?
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Fdz9YS4O