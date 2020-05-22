Count Financial makes growth-focused hire

Count Financial has hired an experienced practice development manager, whose resume features the likes of Affinia, Commonwealth Bank and AMP, to ramp up its growth strategy.

Chris Burton has been appointed as Count's practice development manager, and started with the firm on May 18.

Count said Burton would be responsible for growing the firm's network by bringing in new advisory practices, and is set to help existing practices grow by reassessing their revenue channels and business strategies.

Count's chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said the appointment demonstrated Count's commitment to the future of financial advice and growing its network in a time when others are departing the industry.

"For some time now, we have been talking about our commitment to growth at a time when other players have been leaving the industry," he said.

"There are quality advisers out there who are looking for a licensee that has a long-term vision, and the systems in place to achieve it.

"Chris's appointment will help us deliver on this strategy."

Burton has spent the last four years with Affinia Financial Advisers as a key account manager responsible for the states of Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and South Australia.

Prior to this he worked at CBA as a practice development manager, previously having spent more than 13 years with AMP where he was responsible for performance and sales coaching for financial advisers.

Kennedy said Burton's experience speaks for itself.

"He has a strong track record in practice development and growth roles over the past two decades and has an intimate knowledge of the industry," he said.

"We're thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our network."

The appointment comes just over a month after the firm hired former IOOF alumnus Phil Creswell as its head of professional standards.

It also comes as Rainmaker analysis reveals nearly 1500 advisers have dropped off the ASIC Financial Adviser Register since the beginning of the year.