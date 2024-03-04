Count completes Diverger acquisition

Count has finalised the acquisition of Diverger as the latter officially delists from the ASX today.

The group now has 590 financial advisers and funds under advice (FUA) of $29.9 billion.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said: "An important strategic driver for this acquisition was for Count to significantly expand its Services segment through the addition of Knowledge Shop, TaxBanter and Priority Networking to our existing businesses of Accurium and (the recently announced) Solutions Centric."

"The addition of the CARE SMA portfolios and the supporting client-centric advice processes provide new growth opportunities. There are material scale benefits that come from being one of Australia's largest integrated accounting, wealth and services providers, including the ability to secure better rates on platforms, insurances, technology and research services."

Count paid $1.3651 for every Diverger share following a 99.97% approval from shareholders in January. The Federal Court approved the deal on February 15.

Count expects to incur $8 million in one-off transaction and integration costs. This excludes Diverger transaction costs of $2 million plus employee expenses related to change of control.

Initial integration work is underway with joint integration meetings based on combined target operating model, including identifying incremental growth opportunities, Humphrey said.

In the next 12 months, the group will unveil a new operating model, rationalise its corporate functions, transition Diverger employees, and integrate its systems.

"This new chapter for Count would enable it to offer high-quality, holistic financial services to more clients in Australia," he said.