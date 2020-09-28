Corporate fund overhauls admin fees, premiums

A $1.5 billion corporate superannuation fund has reduced death, total and permanent disability (TPD) premiums and administration fees - but income protection premiums will rise.

Mercy Super reduced admin fees for super accounts from $1.10 a week plus 0.30% of account balance per annum (capped at $600 per annum) to 0.25% of account balance per annum (still capped at $600 a year).

It means the maximum annual admin fee for members will now be just $600, as opposed to $657.20.

Income accounts will see an even bigger reduction in admin fees, with 0.30% per annum of account balance with a cap of $1000 now reduced to 0.25% per annum with a $600 cap.

The dollar-based admin fee will be gone from 1 October 2020.

The fund has been working to reduce fees, eliminating switching fees, buy-sell spreads, transaction fees and insurance commissions.

"Over recent years we have achieved significant operational savings that have enabled us to implement this fee reduction, along with investing in further changes that will produce additional longer-term operational savings," Mercy Super said in a notice to members.

The fund said the reduction in admin fees was possible because members have been consolidating lost super accounts to Mercy Super, staying with the fund when they change employers and taking a more active role in managing their accounts.

Members will also see a decrease in death and TPD premiums due to claims being slightly lower than expected - the reduction is expected to be by an average of 3.5%.

However, from the start of October income protection premiums will increase by an average of 7.5%. Mercy Super's group insurer is Hannover Re.

"The experience with income protection claims has been higher than expected which has increased the cost of providing this cover," the fund said.

"Mercy Super has absorbed a portion of the increased cost of income protection cover by passing back an increased portion of the taxation deduction the fund can claim on the cost of providing insurance cover, reducing the impact to members."

Tasplan also recently upped income protection by 7.3%, meanwhile Hostplus increased optional income protection premiums for a small portion of its members (about 3%) by 73%.

In April this year Australia's largest super fund, AustralianSuper, put income protection premiums up by an average of 19.3%.