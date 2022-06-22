Corporate advisor charged over $2m theft

Former corporate advisor Anthony Torre has been charged after allegedly stealing almost $2 million from his clients.

Last Friday, Torre appeared in Perth Magistrate Court and was charged with eight counts of fraud and five counts of stealing pursuant following an ASIC investigation.

The corporate watchdog alleged that between March 2010 and January 2015, Torre stole approximately $1.882 million from his clients with the intent to defraud them.

ASIC further alleged that Torre used funds from client accounts for his own benefit.

Torre, who lives in Mosman Park, Western Australia, has used falsified credentials on LinkedIn, claiming he works for Brigg Macadam. The firm has made clear Torre has never been an employee or associate.

Under the Western Australian Criminal Code, the maximum penalty for each offence of stealing is seven years' imprisonment and the maximum penalty for each offence of fraud is seven years' imprisonment or 10 if the person deceived is 60 or over.

This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and has been adjourned to 16 September 2022.