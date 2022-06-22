Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Corporate advisor charged over $2m theft

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUN 2022   11:50AM

Former corporate advisor Anthony Torre has been charged after allegedly stealing almost $2 million from his clients.

Last Friday, Torre appeared in Perth Magistrate Court and was charged with eight counts of fraud and five counts of stealing pursuant following an ASIC investigation.

The corporate watchdog alleged that between March 2010 and January 2015, Torre stole approximately $1.882 million from his clients with the intent to defraud them.

ASIC further alleged that Torre used funds from client accounts for his own benefit.

Torre, who lives in Mosman Park, Western Australia, has used falsified credentials on LinkedIn, claiming he works for Brigg Macadam. The firm has made clear Torre has never been an employee or associate.

Under the Western Australian Criminal Code, the maximum penalty for each offence of stealing is seven years' imprisonment and the maximum penalty for each offence of fraud is seven years' imprisonment or 10 if the person deceived is 60 or over.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and has been adjourned to 16 September 2022.

Read more: Anthony TorreASICWestern AustraliaBrigg Macadam AustralasiaCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsPerth Magistrate CourtTrinity CorporateWestern Australian Criminal Code
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims
May exam sees 43% pass rate
Barred adviser breaches ASIC order
Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA
Ord Minnett announces Perth office launch
Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined
ASIC helps issuers avoid greenwashing
Market manipulator pleads guilty
ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul
ASIC releases estimate cost recovery levies for 2021/22

Editor's Choice

Active Super kickstarts reward program

ANDREW MCKEAN
Active Super has launched a Super Booster reward program to accelerate the growth of members' super balances.

TWUSUPER awards bond mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $6.3 billion industry fund has handed down a global bond mandate as it aligns its investments to the objectives of the Your Future, Your Super regime.

Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
More than 18 months after legal action was launched, Squirrel Super will pay $55,000 for claims made in marketing materials about investing in residential property.

QIC welcomes new director of private debt

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Queensland Investment Corporation has named Bettina Lung as its director of multi-sector private debt.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.