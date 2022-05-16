Newspaper icon
Investment

Copia, Mutual Limited sign distribution agreement

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 16 MAY 2022   12:50PM

Copia Investment Partners has announced an Australian distribution partnership with Mutual Limited.

Under the agreement, Copia will distribute Mutual Limited's Mutual Cash, Mutual Income, Mutual Credit and Mutual High Yield funds.

Copia chief executive Sam Baillieu was enthusiastic about the partnership with Mutual.

Baillieu said: "In the current rising rate environment where investors may be repositioning their portfolios toward greater floating rate exposure and shorter interest rate duration, we believe Mutual Limited has a compelling and relevant suite of solutions to cater for different investor profiles."

In a statement to Financial Standard, it was said the new partnership with Copia reflects the higher growth ambitions of Mutual Limited which over recent years has expanded its product offering and enhanced capability via key executive recruitment.

Mutual Limited managing director Wayne Buckingham added that he believes it is the right time to expand the distribution of Mutual's product offering.

"Our purpose as a defensive asset manager is to offer investors a safe and predictable outcome, to provide regular income and stability in capital," Buckingham said.

Buckingham said he sees Copia as being the right partner to achieve that objective.

With this latest distribution agreement, Copia now has seven investment partners: OC Funds Management, Vertium Asset Management, Chester Asset Management, ECP Asset Management, Artisan Partners, TT International and Mutual Limited.

