NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Contango appoints two distribution leads

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 5 AUG 2021   12:29PM

Contango Asset Management is expanding its distribution capabilities in appointing a new lead and head of retail.

Andrew Aitken and Cameron Fitter have joined the ASX-listed fund manager, as first reported by sister publication Industry Moves.

Aitken is the new head of distribution, joining the Contango group in July.

He is the former head of distribution of Bennelong Funds Management, serving in the role between July 2008 and April 2017. After that, he led distribution efforts at Totus Capital and QVG Capital. His experience in financial services includes working in firms such as IOOF, BT Financial Group and Ausbil Investment Management.

Reporting to Aitken, Fitter has been promoted to head of distribution retail, shortly after serving as a senior business development manager for four months. Among his experience, Fitter held business development and managerial roles at AMP and AMP Capital for over 11 years.

Contango chief executive Marty Switzer said he was delighted with the appointments as the firm builds the WCM Investment Management strategies and product suites, which have raised about $1 billion.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Last September, the board of Contango Income Generator (ASX: CIE) voted in favour of adopting a new strategy which saw the portfolio being managed by California-based WCM IM.

Read more: Contango Asset ManagementAndrew AitkenAusbil Investment ManagementBennelong Funds ManagementBT Financial GroupCameron FitterIOOFMarty SwitzerQVG CapitalTotus CapitalWCM Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bennelong launches emerging markets strategy
Centrepoint names chief executive
Milford adds to team
PADUA accelerates distribution effort
IOOF advice outflows soar
IOOF buys $68m retail property
Platform FUM grows
More advisers exit in June
Milford lowers fees
Regulators urge wider DDO adoption

Editor's Choice

Former QIC managing director joins Northleaf

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
The former managing director of business development at QIC is taking on a new role with private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

Investors lose in viral stock picks

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
According to new analysis, stock picks which became popular on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter were almost guaranteed to see investors lose money.

Contango appoints two distribution leads

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Contango Asset Management is expanding its distribution capabilities in appointing a new lead and head of retail.

Evalesco acquires boutique firm

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:12PM
Evalesco Financial Services recently finalised the acquisition of former Association of Financial Advisers national president Marc Bineham's advice firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.