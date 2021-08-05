Contango appoints two distribution leads

Contango Asset Management is expanding its distribution capabilities in appointing a new lead and head of retail.

Andrew Aitken and Cameron Fitter have joined the ASX-listed fund manager, as first reported by sister publication Industry Moves.

Aitken is the new head of distribution, joining the Contango group in July.

He is the former head of distribution of Bennelong Funds Management, serving in the role between July 2008 and April 2017. After that, he led distribution efforts at Totus Capital and QVG Capital. His experience in financial services includes working in firms such as IOOF, BT Financial Group and Ausbil Investment Management.

Reporting to Aitken, Fitter has been promoted to head of distribution retail, shortly after serving as a senior business development manager for four months. Among his experience, Fitter held business development and managerial roles at AMP and AMP Capital for over 11 years.

Contango chief executive Marty Switzer said he was delighted with the appointments as the firm builds the WCM Investment Management strategies and product suites, which have raised about $1 billion.

Last September, the board of Contango Income Generator (ASX: CIE) voted in favour of adopting a new strategy which saw the portfolio being managed by California-based WCM IM.