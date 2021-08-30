Consumer group slams super self-assessments

Super Consumers Australia has slammed super funds' member outcomes assessments (MOAs), finding several funds claiming to be acting in members' best interests even when fees are high and performance is lacklustre.

Super Consumers Australia looked at MOAs from 42 super funds. The research found every fund claimed it promoted its members' best interests over the 2020 financial year.

But 41% of the funds in question will likely fail the new APRA performance test due to high fees and poor returns.

The research found 17 out of the 42 funds were likely to fail the upcoming performance test.

Those 17 funds were: Christian Super, AMG, BT, Commonwealth Bank Essential Super, Colonial First State, EISS Super, Local Government Super (now Active Super), VISSF, TWUSUPER, Toyota Super, Suncorp, Mine Super, Mercer, Maritime Super, LUCRF Super, AvSuper and Commonwealth Bank Group Super.

AvSuper, Commonwealth Bank Group Super, LUCRF, Mine Super, Maritime Super, Mercer, Suncorp, Toyota Super and TWUSUPER were highlighted as making commitments to improve by taking action on a shortcoming or identifying a merger opportunity.

For example, Suncorp sold its super business to LGIAsuper and Maritime Super has outsourced its investment function to Hostplus. Toyota Super will also fold into Equipsuper.

One fund it specified as having investment performance which will likely see it fail the APRA test was AvSuper.

AvSuper's MOA stated that "AvSuper's overarching investment objective for members of CPI + 3.5% per year, on average over rolling 10 years was met/exceeded" and therefore concluded that the financial interests of fund benefits are being promoted.

Maritime Super, meanwhile, commenced a new strategy on 1 December 2019 and therefore did not highlight its previous MySuper underperformance.

Super Consumers Australia suggested, although it was positive that Maritime Super had committed to improve, it should be more transparent about past underperformance - as should other funds with similar issues.

"Disappointingly, every fund gave themselves a pass mark and half deemed themselves so perfect they didn't need to improve in any area at all. This is despite many of the same funds being highlighted by the regulator as having high fees or poor performance over the same time period," Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said.

The research also found that documents were overwhelmingly hard to find on 69% of fund websites, 69% of funds made up their own target investment return to satisfy their assessment, only 24% of funds broke down how they were meeting the best interests of members from different demographics and 48% identified at least one way to improve a product.

"Funds with poor investment performance also tended to produce poorer quality reports than their better-performing counterparts. They were more likely to distract from poor performance with self-serving target returns (88%) compared to better performing funds (56%)," O'Halloran said.

"The proof will be in the pudding on Tuesday, when a large group of funds that were patting themselves on the back will be found to have failed the performance test."

He added that self-reviews worked better when the fund linked its products with comparable, objective measures, like the APRA heatmaps.

"Going forward, we think it is appropriate that APRA forces funds to use independent metrics. The current round of self-reporting would have led people in the worst performing funds to believe their fund was a gold medallist," O'Halloran said.

"The best funds reflected on the areas that needed improving and committed to do better. It is this kind of honest engagement we want to see more of in the superannuation industry."

When it came to fees, Super Consumers Australia identified MLC, Mercer, Catholic Super and Qantas Super as having fees "significantly above average". MLC and Mercer, it said, had taken action to reduce fees and Catholic Super was reviewing its fees at the time of the research.