Concerns raised over super switching consultation

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Concerns raised over super switching consultationBY ELIZA BAVIN | FRIDAY, 10 APR 2026 12:35PM
Questions are being raised over the government's super switching consultation, with one expert saying Treasury has missed some important steps.
Read more: ATO, Treasury, APRA, Performance Test, Ben Walsh, Daniel Mulino, Payday Super
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.