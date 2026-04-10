Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Concerns raised over super switching consultation

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 10 APR 2026   12:35PM
Questions are being raised over the government's super switching consultation, with one expert saying Treasury has missed some important steps.

Upgrade your subscription to access this article

And gain access to:
  • All website content, including archived news
  • Home page news customisation
  • Tech Zone, your technical resource library
And more
Already A Subscriber?
LOGIN
UPGRADE SUBSCRIPTION

Read more: ATOTreasuryAPRAPerformance TestBen WalshDaniel MulinoPayday Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Treasury consults shifting tax debts from victims to abusers
Treasury consults to improve data visibility into MISs
Mulino opens CSLR special levy consultation
AFSL specialist snags Entireti head of advice risk
'Flawed' CSLR model needs to be redesigned: SMC
FAAA says super trustees should stump up for CSLR
FAAA flags gaps in discretionary trusts tax reforms, deficient framework
Intergenerational Report looks to AI to buoy productivity slump
APRA flexes fresh powers, zeros in on trustees
TPD claims drive insurance disputes

Editor's Choice

Australia's retirement system receives first A-grade

KARREN VERGARA
Australia's retirement system has finally received an A-grade rating in the annual Marsh CFA Institute Global Pension Index after stagnating at the B+ level for the last five years.

Brighter Super changes up investment, insurance fees

KARREN VERGARA
Not-for-profit fund Brighter Super has introduced numerous changes to its fees, decreasing investment fees while increasing insurance costs.

Channel Capital wins distribution mandate

MATTHEW WAI
Channel Capital has been appointed by Coller EQT to distribute, promote and service investor support to the two secondaries strategies currently available in Australia.

Perpetual asset management outflows hit $9.6bn

VINNY VUCAGO
Perpetual's asset management business recorded $9.6 billion in net outflows during the September quarter, weighing on funds under management as its Corporate Trust Division reached a record $1.4 trillion in funds under administration.

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29

Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
5

ISS STOXX Innovation Forum 2026 - Sydney 

NOV
17

Beyond AI: finding opportunity in quality 

NOV
24-26

FAAA Congress 2026 

NOV
24-25

IGCC Summit 2026 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
David Sharpe

David Sharpe

CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd - ABN 86 095 610 996
part of ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media