Concerns raised over super switching consultation

Australia's retirement system receives first A-grade KARREN VERGARA Australia's retirement system has finally received an A-grade rating in the annual Marsh CFA Institute Global Pension Index after stagnating at the B+ level for the last five years.

Brighter Super changes up investment, insurance fees KARREN VERGARA Not-for-profit fund Brighter Super has introduced numerous changes to its fees, decreasing investment fees while increasing insurance costs.

Channel Capital wins distribution mandate MATTHEW WAI Channel Capital has been appointed by Coller EQT to distribute, promote and service investor support to the two secondaries strategies currently available in Australia.