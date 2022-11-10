Complacency the biggest risk to retirement: Forum

The biggest threat to retirement portfolios could be complacency, Vertium Asset Management chief investment officer Jason Teh has told the Financial Standard Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income.

Speaking at today's event, Teh warned bull markets can lull investors into a false sense of security and applying the same strategy in a high inflationary environment can be detrimental to a retiree's nest egg.

"If history has taught us anything, once every 10 years a big defining moment comes along," he explained.

"The GFC was one of those moments, you had a large cohort of investors about to retire and then equity markets went through a big market correction."

He said it was around that time that the industry woke up and realised returns are important but the way they are generated needs to be managed differently for retirees.

"Objective-based investing became more popular, people recognised that the accumulation phase for clients is all about maximising returns but once a client goes into that retirement phase, it's about minimising that longevity risk," he said.

He said minimising longevity risk and sequencing risks can extend a nest egg further into the future.

"The less you lose on the way down the easier it is to recover capital on the way back up; it's about having a shallow drawdown," he explained.

"Today the world's trying to grapple with the situation of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, which is why all asset classes, including equities, are correcting.

"If you have a client that says, 'I have done very well from this fund or product, it delivers great returns, I am going to keep the same strategy retiring', well that's all very well if the market is fine and well - but as we know they correct."

He points out that there are long periods between these defining moments and sometimes it can take a while before you actually see these big drawdowns.

He said there are a few options to remedy this.

"Retirement savings strategy is multifaceted, you have to think holistically," he said.

"So, there are three important points to be mindful of. High income reduces the impact of sequencing risk, low volatility reduces the impact of sequencing risk and reasonable return helps grow capital and income."

Teh also suggests asset allocation solution could be a 60/40 portfolio or equity income solutions managed actively can both also lower volatility. However, this year a 60/40 portfolio has not provided capital preservation required by retirees.

"In an equity income portfolio, we aren't aiming to shoot the lights out. Balance is the key. If you can do that well through active management, you can take a lot of the volatility out from the portfolio and still be open to great returns but the risk portfolio must be controlled," he explained.

"Returns are important but they must be seen in the context of how much risk you're taking. What you want to see your fund manager doing is generating good returns per unit of risk."