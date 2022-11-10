Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Complacency the biggest risk to retirement: Forum

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 10 NOV 2022   12:31PM

The biggest threat to retirement portfolios could be complacency, Vertium Asset Management chief investment officer Jason Teh has told the Financial Standard Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income.

Speaking at today's event, Teh warned bull markets can lull investors into a false sense of security and applying the same strategy in a high inflationary environment can be detrimental to a retiree's nest egg.

"If history has taught us anything, once every 10 years a big defining moment comes along," he explained.

"The GFC was one of those moments, you had a large cohort of investors about to retire and then equity markets went through a big market correction."

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

He said it was around that time that the industry woke up and realised returns are important but the way they are generated needs to be managed differently for retirees.

"Objective-based investing became more popular, people recognised that the accumulation phase for clients is all about maximising returns but once a client goes into that retirement phase, it's about minimising that longevity risk," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

He said minimising longevity risk and sequencing risks can extend a nest egg further into the future.

"The less you lose on the way down the easier it is to recover capital on the way back up; it's about having a shallow drawdown," he explained.

"Today the world's trying to grapple with the situation of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, which is why all asset classes, including equities, are correcting.

"If you have a client that says, 'I have done very well from this fund or product, it delivers great returns, I am going to keep the same strategy retiring', well that's all very well if the market is fine and well - but as we know they correct."

He points out that there are long periods between these defining moments and sometimes it can take a while before you actually see these big drawdowns.

He said there are a few options to remedy this.

"Retirement savings strategy is multifaceted, you have to think holistically," he said.

"So, there are three important points to be mindful of. High income reduces the impact of sequencing risk, low volatility reduces the impact of sequencing risk and reasonable return helps grow capital and income."

Teh also suggests asset allocation solution could be a 60/40 portfolio or equity income solutions managed actively can both also lower volatility. However, this year a 60/40 portfolio has not provided capital preservation required by retirees.

"In an equity income portfolio, we aren't aiming to shoot the lights out. Balance is the key. If you can do that well through active management, you can take a lot of the volatility out from the portfolio and still be open to great returns but the risk portfolio must be controlled," he explained.

"Returns are important but they must be seen in the context of how much risk you're taking. What you want to see your fund manager doing is generating good returns per unit of risk."

Read more: Financial StandardBest Practice Forum on Retirement IncomeJason TehVertium Asset ManagementRetirement Income Forum
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund with highest customer satisfaction named
J.P. Morgan enters local ETF market
Forget BRICs: Skerryvore
AFA posts $273,135 operational loss
FPA welcomes new board members
ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions
2022 Power50 advisers revealed
Government enshrines new rule for Aussie Bitcoin owners
Future Fund proves resilience to market shocks
Small wins for some pensioners

Editor's Choice

Australia can avoid recession: Outlook

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia should be able to evade a recession, despite the high inflationary environment, AMP's Shane Oliver says.

Women-led global equities teams outperform in downturn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Women-led or co-led large cap global equity investment teams outperformed their male counterparts in the calendar year to September, research shows.

Forget BRICs: Skerryvore

CHLOE WALKER
Unlike the previous periods of emerging markets euphoria, a return to prosperity is unlikely to be shortened into a simple acronym as it was during the period of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), as lines begin to blur between developed nations and EMs.

AFA posts $273,135 operational loss

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has reported an operating loss of $273,135, an improvement of $94,655 from last year's result, as it gears up for the vote on its proposed merger with the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, SOLUTIONS GROUP
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.