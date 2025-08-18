Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Commonwealth Super names chief risk and compliance officer

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 18 AUG 2025   11:52AM

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has welcomed a chief risk and compliance officer, hiring from Equity Trustees.

Nevein Versace has commenced in the role. She was most recently Equity Trustees' group executive and chief risk officer.

In her new role, she will be responsible for the governance, risk management, compliance, and legal functions across various operations and major projects of the organisation.

With a legal background, Versace brings risk advisory and compliance expertise from various financial institutions including KPMG, ASIC, NAB, and Northern Trust Corporation.

More recently, Versace entered the super sector as head of risk at AustralianSuper between 2019 and 2023. Soon after, she moved to HESTA as general manager, compliance for a year before transitioning to Equity Trustees last year.

CSC said Versace's appointment "bolsters female representation in CSC's leadership", with women now making up more than 40% of the executive committee and 75% of the board.

CSC chief executive Damian Hil said Versace's experience is invaluable.

"I'm pleased to welcome Nevein to our executive committee at a significant time for CSC," Hill said.

"With an exciting pipeline of future-focused activity ahead of us to improve customer experience and strengthen our data and systems, Nevein's technical expertise and leadership skills will play an important role in our success."

Versace added: "I'm proud to be joining CSC, an organisation so clearly committed to supporting Australian public service and Australian Defence Force workers in preparing for and sustaining a comfortable retirement."

Earlier this month, the $70 billion super fund was accused of ongoing internal bullying, harassment or sexism matters.

Responding to the speculation, chair Janet Torney said the organisation does not "tolerate inappropriate behaviour".

Read more: Equity TrusteesCommonwealth Superannuation CorporationNevein VersaceASICAustralian Defence ForceAustralianSuperDamian HilJanet TorneyKPMGNABNorthern Trust Corporation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HUB24 reports record inflows, user growth
Brandes launches first fund, taps Equity Trustees
CSC quashes internal bullying, sexism claims
NAB fined over $15m for delaying hardship applications
ASIC turns spotlight on direct life sales
Adviser banned for UGC, Shield involvement
Iress adds AI chief to drive innovation
ASX revenues, profits increase amid scrutiny
Unemployment falls, more women enter the workforce
Mercer Super sued over 'longstanding and systemic' failures

Editor's Choice

Funds SA pushes for efficiencies with AI targets

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Targets around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be baked into the performance plans of every staff member at the centralised investment manager.

Fidante loses $11.4bn in insto money

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Challenger's Fidante Partners lost $11.4 billion in institutional client money in the last financial year with the majority of it exiting fixed income investments.

ART chair to retire

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:25PM
Australian Retirement Trust chair Andrew Fraser intends to retire at the Annual Member Meeting on November 20, at which point a successor will be named.

Adviser banned for UGC, Shield involvement

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:24PM
A Gold Coast-based financial adviser has been banned for four years for failing to act in clients' best interests by pushing them to invest in the Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) and Pivotal Diversified Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media