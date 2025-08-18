Commonwealth Super names chief risk and compliance officer

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has welcomed a chief risk and compliance officer, hiring from Equity Trustees.

Nevein Versace has commenced in the role. She was most recently Equity Trustees' group executive and chief risk officer.

In her new role, she will be responsible for the governance, risk management, compliance, and legal functions across various operations and major projects of the organisation.

With a legal background, Versace brings risk advisory and compliance expertise from various financial institutions including KPMG, ASIC, NAB, and Northern Trust Corporation.

More recently, Versace entered the super sector as head of risk at AustralianSuper between 2019 and 2023. Soon after, she moved to HESTA as general manager, compliance for a year before transitioning to Equity Trustees last year.

CSC said Versace's appointment "bolsters female representation in CSC's leadership", with women now making up more than 40% of the executive committee and 75% of the board.

CSC chief executive Damian Hil said Versace's experience is invaluable.

"I'm pleased to welcome Nevein to our executive committee at a significant time for CSC," Hill said.

"With an exciting pipeline of future-focused activity ahead of us to improve customer experience and strengthen our data and systems, Nevein's technical expertise and leadership skills will play an important role in our success."

Versace added: "I'm proud to be joining CSC, an organisation so clearly committed to supporting Australian public service and Australian Defence Force workers in preparing for and sustaining a comfortable retirement."

Earlier this month, the $70 billion super fund was accused of ongoing internal bullying, harassment or sexism matters.

Responding to the speculation, chair Janet Torney said the organisation does not "tolerate inappropriate behaviour".