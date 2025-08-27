Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Commonwealth Super delivers 'resilient' performance for FY25

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 AUG 2025   11:50AM

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) posted its FY25 results, saying it continues to meet its objectives for members.

The super fund delivered 10.6% for its default PSSap MySuper Balanced option, designed for Australian government employees, while its ADF Super MySuper Balanced option - for members of the Australian Defence Force - returned 10.5% in the same period.

The results were similar between the aggressive options of PSSap (11.5%) and ADF Super (11.4%).

The Income Focused option, designed for lower capital value variation, delivered 7.3% for PSSap and 7.2% for ADF Super.

Additionally, its Defined Benefit options returned 10.8% for the CSS Default option, 10.7% for the MilitarySuper Balanced option, and 10.6% for the PSS Default option, which also contains the largest assets under management of $28.02 billion as at June end.

CSC attributed the performance to the diversification of "high-quality" assets, including innovative businesses typically out of reach from smaller investors.

"CSC's goal is to support our customers with a comfortable retirement by steadily growing super through resilient portfolios - helping members retire with greater confidence and less reliance on market conditions at retirement," the super fund said.

The target return for the fund's various investment options this year was 5.6%, based on an inflation rate of 2.1%.

In FY24, CSC's default MySuper investment option delivered a healthy 9.1% return over the past financial year, while its aggressive option generated a "very strong" 10.6% return.

CSC, with over $70 billion in funds under management, is home to some 750,000 members.

Read more: Commonwealth Superannuation CorporationADF Super MySuperAustralian Defence ForceCSS DefaultDefined BenefitIncome FocusedMilitarySuper BalancedPSS DefaultPSSas MySuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Commonwealth Super names chief risk and compliance officer
CSC quashes internal bullying, sexism claims
Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate
King's honours list recognises excellence in super, finance
CSC, Future Fund, RBA pay data released
NGS Super to launch lifetime income product
Cyberattacks on super funds expose 'critical vulnerability'
The super fund scouring the dark web to protect members
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
Labor accelerates defence spending

Editor's Choice

Inflation hits highest level in over a year

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:21PM
The inflation rate has hit its highest level since July 2024 after several months of easing.

ASIC flags firm grip on private and public markets, super funds

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
ASIC is targeting the perfect storm of declining public market listings, booming private markets and the growing influence of superannuation funds as key enforcement priorities over the next four years, insisting that it is not sitting on the sidelines.

Revolution private credit trust to launch on ASX

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
Revolution Asset Management is set to launch a private credit product on the ASX and is targeting a $400 million raise.

Invesco sells intelliflo to Carlyle Group

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:21PM
Invesco will sell financial advice technology provider intelliflo to Carlyle Group for US$200 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media