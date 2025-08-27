Commonwealth Super delivers 'resilient' performance for FY25

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) posted its FY25 results, saying it continues to meet its objectives for members.

The super fund delivered 10.6% for its default PSSap MySuper Balanced option, designed for Australian government employees, while its ADF Super MySuper Balanced option - for members of the Australian Defence Force - returned 10.5% in the same period.

The results were similar between the aggressive options of PSSap (11.5%) and ADF Super (11.4%).

The Income Focused option, designed for lower capital value variation, delivered 7.3% for PSSap and 7.2% for ADF Super.

Additionally, its Defined Benefit options returned 10.8% for the CSS Default option, 10.7% for the MilitarySuper Balanced option, and 10.6% for the PSS Default option, which also contains the largest assets under management of $28.02 billion as at June end.

CSC attributed the performance to the diversification of "high-quality" assets, including innovative businesses typically out of reach from smaller investors.

"CSC's goal is to support our customers with a comfortable retirement by steadily growing super through resilient portfolios - helping members retire with greater confidence and less reliance on market conditions at retirement," the super fund said.

The target return for the fund's various investment options this year was 5.6%, based on an inflation rate of 2.1%.

In FY24, CSC's default MySuper investment option delivered a healthy 9.1% return over the past financial year, while its aggressive option generated a "very strong" 10.6% return.

CSC, with over $70 billion in funds under management, is home to some 750,000 members.