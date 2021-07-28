NEWS
Financial Planning

Commonwealth FP under review, partially offloaded

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUL 2021   12:09PM

Commonwealth Bank has transferred part of Commonwealth Financial Planning to AIA, with the remainder of the business now subject to a strategic review.

The big bank has offloaded part of Commonwealth FP to AIA Financial Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the insurer. With the two entities already in partnership following AIA's purchase of CBA's life insurance arm, this marks an expansion of that relationship and includes an advice referral arrangement for life insurance to AIA.

AIA's new advice business will be called AIA Financial Wellbeing and offer personal advice to customers of the bank with life insurance and simple advice needs, the insurer said. The advice will be provided by salaried advisers, with AIA saying it will offer roles to some Commonwealth FP employees.

CBA noted that it is undertaking a strategic review of the remainder of Commonwealth FP in the context of its strategy which is to "build tomorrow's bank today and improve the financial wellbeing of our customers".

"Today's announcement is an exciting next step that builds on the strength of our partnership with AIA and progresses our strategy to reimagine the products and services we offer our customers," CBA group executive of retail banking services Angus Sullivan said.

"CBA believes that quality financial advice plays an important role in helping Australians improve their financial wellbeing."

CBA first sold CommInsure Life to AIA in 2019 and has now received a total of $2.3 billion of proceeds made up of $2.1 billion in cash and $240 million in dividends payments.

In June, CBA also announced the sale CommInsure General Insurance to the Hollard Group.

The sale agreement includes a 15-year strategic alliance that provides Hollard with the distribution of home and motor insurance products to CBA's retail customers. CBA will continue to earn income on these products.

It also includes $625 million of upfront consideration, deferred payments upon achieving business milestones and additional investment from Hollard.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
