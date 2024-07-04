Colonial First State reports strong super returns

Colonial First State (CFS) has posted double digit returns for its MySuper balanced and growth funds during FY24.

CFS's FirstChoice Employer Super balanced fund (MySuper Lifestage 1965-69) achieved a 12.1% return, while its FirstChoice Employer Super growth fund (MySuper Lifestage 1975-79) realised a 14.3% return.

The $150 billion retail fund's MySuper Lifestage 1980-84 and MySuper Lifestage 1985-89 funds had even stronger returns of 14.7%.

CFS Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power said that this is the second consecutive year of double-digit returns for its MySuper balanced and growth funds.

"CFS continues to gain momentum as a leader in the Australian superannuation market by delivering strong returns for our customers..." she said.

She added that its annual fees are 15% lower than the average MySuper fund.

CFS chief investment officer Jonathan Armitage attributed the strong investment performance to strong returns in global and domestic equities.

"The strength of global share markets has really been the core driver of investment returns over the last 12 months," he said.

"CFS is also in the relatively unique position of holding no legacy unlisted assets. In an environment of higher interest rates, this has allowed us to deliver another year of solid returns for members.

"Looking ahead, we continue to believe that inflation data will be volatile, keeping interest rates higher for longer and creating continued headwinds for some sectors such as commercial real estate."

He also said managing the evolving macro-economic environment will be paramount in the coming year.