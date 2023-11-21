Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

Colonial First State enhances FirstChoice with Elemnta

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 21 NOV 2023   12:08PM

Colonial First State (CFS) rolled out a major enhancement to FirstChoice, reducing set-up time for new and existing accounts by up to 80%.

CFS has worked with Elemnta to allow advisers to use existing client data via an integration with Xplan, reducing the risk of implementation errors and the need for re-keying data.

The new functionality selects and pre-populates up to 15 forms including the set-up of adviser service fees, external rollovers, AML/KYC and direct debit, CFS explained.

CFS chief executive, superannuation Kelly Power said the new functionality has been developed with advisers, for advisers.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"Using deep insights from a wide cross-section of practices, we are giving precious time back to advisers to focus on their clients by increasing efficiencies, improving compliance and streamlining day-to-day processes," Power said.

Elemnta chief executive Shaun Green said during the pilot stage, advisers gave "overwhelmingly positive feedback".

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"Beyond its simplicity, advisers reported having increased confidence in information inputs and the ability to streamline staff training," Green said.

"In this sense it's not just a tool, it's a key to unlocking the full potential of high-quality data."

CFS and Elemnta first started working together in September, around the same time that Elemnta rebranded from Advice Revolution.

"We are excited to partner with CFS to introduce a solution that not only enhances support for advisers on the front line but also contributes to operational efficiency at the business level," Green said.

The news comes as CFS added the GQG Partners global equity AUD hedged strategy on its FirstChoice platform yesterday.

The strategy invests in high-quality companies with attractively priced future growth prospects in both developed and emerging markets. It seeks to limit downside risk while providing attractive returns to long-term investors over a full market cycle.

CFS also recently expanded the investment menu on its CFS Edge platform, adding options from Atchison Consultants, Drummond Capital, and Russell Investments.

Read more: ElemntaColonial First StateKelly PowerShaun GreenXplan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Allianz Retire+ heavyweight jumps ship
Wealth firm awards CFS Edge mandate
Maple-Brown Abbott names distribution heads
CFS Edge adds 25 managed accounts to menu
Franklin Templeton overhauls distribution leadership
Nanuk hires from Ellerston
Younger Aussies want advice but don't know how to get it: CFS
Advice Revolution rebrands to elemnta
iFactFind partners with global tech firm
Colonial First State previews new MA offering

Editor's Choice

Super Members Council names chief executive

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Super Members Council of Australia (SMC), the new advocacy body representing profit-to-member super funds, has appointed Misha Schubert as its inaugural chief executive.

Interest rate hikes are working: Bullock

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock defended the central bank's use of monetary policy and hiking interest rates amid many challenges that looks to keep inflation at stubborn levels over the next two years.

MA Financial issues first RMBS

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:26PM
MA Financial's lending business, MA Money, has completed its inaugural residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issuance, amounting to $500 million.

Fidelity International chief exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:43PM
Anne Richards, the chief executive of Fidelity International, is retiring from her post after five years.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.