Coller Capital hires former J.P. MAM executive

A former J.P. Morgan Asset Management executive has been appointed the lead of Coller Capital's private wealth distribution unit for Australia and New Zealand.

David Hallifax, the former head of Australia funds at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, assumes the role at private equity secondary market investor Coller Capital, taking on the title head of Australia and New Zealand private wealth.

Hallifax is also tasked with leading Coller's new Melbourne office, which serves as the private wealth secondaries solutions (PWSS) business in the region.

Hallifax left J.P. MAM in early February 2022 to pursue other opportunities after nearly 10 years with the firm.

He previously worked in executive roles at Schroders as head of retail sales, as well as AMP Capital, IOOF and TIR Securities.

Hallifax most recently was the head of Australia and New Zealand at S64, a global private markets platform.

Hallifax will report to Boris Maeder, who was recently appointed as head of international private wealth distribution.

London-headquartered Coller established the PWSS unit in 2023 and now has a team of 30.

Maeder said the appointment is testament to Coller's commitment of supporting the growing global private client base with a local and hands-on approach.

"Alongside our growing team, together we will deliver superior secondaries solutions to private wealth investors in Australia and New Zealand, enabling them to access the increased liquidity, portfolio diversification and risk mitigation that secondaries afford," he said.

Coller recently received regulatory approval to launch its first Luxembourg domiciled SICAV fund or an open-ended investment company, Coller International Secondaries Private Equity Fund for private wealth investors outside of the US.

The fund will be seeded with over $400 million of capital from investors globally and invests alongside Coller Capital's closed-ended vehicles, seeking to deliver a combination of absolute and risk-adjusted returns, diversification, and the opportunity for more liquidity than traditional private equity funds.