COG drops bid for Diverger

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 NOV 2023   12:32PM

COG Financial Services (COG) has withdrawn its proposal to acquire Diverger, citing concerns that shareholders may not support its $27 million offer.

Last month, COG presented its non-binding indicative offer, stating its intention to pay $1.4083 per share for the outstanding Diverger shares, amounting to 37,674,103.

Its proposal originally implied a $56 million equity value for Diverger and represented a 32% premium to the current share price of $1.07 per share.

The rival bidder, who looked to displace Count's acquisition of Diverger, offered a cash component of $27 million, surpassing Count's offer of $45.3 million by 83%.

Count's proposal implied a valuation of $1.14 per Diverger ordinary share, calculated with reference to Count's closing share price as of September 21, which stood at $0.56.

The cash component amounts to $14.6 million, which Count said would be financed through its newly acquired debt facility.

In a statement to the ASX, COG said it is taking the offer off the table; however, it still believes it is a superior proposal that is more beneficial to Diverger shareholders and in the best interests of COG shareholders.

Nevertheless, due to the absence of public statements indicating otherwise, COG felt that Diverger's major shareholders, who could influence the vote on the offer, would unlikely support its proposal.

"COG reserves its rights to re-engage, including if the situation in respect of Diverger's major shareholders changes," it advised.

Addressing shareholders yesterday, Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said the Diverger transaction is highly complementary to its existing business is consistent with its strategic pillars.

"Post the transaction, the combined group is expected to have a better diversification of revenue. We remain focused on closing out the transaction and Count is on track in progressing with the various documentation and procedural requirements," he said.

"We believe that the combined business of Diverger and Count will deliver a strong outcome for shareholders and are confident that the combined businesses will unlock meaningful synergies, create economics of scale and deliver potential growth opportunities."

Diverger has about 200 advisers and $12 billion in FUMA. Last financial year, it generated net revenues of $37.6 million and net profit after tax and amortisation of $4.7 million.

DivergerCountCOG Financial ServicesHugh Humphrey
