Clime partners with asset consultant

Clime Investment Management appointed Mercer as an investment adviser to support its managed account portfolios.

Mercer will be supporting Clime with strategic and dynamic asset allocation advice and assisting in selecting managers for the managed fund component of Clime's separately managed accounts.

The appointment comes as Clime sees an increased demand for its multi-asset managed account portfolios which use Clime's equities team to manage the equities component of the portfolios.

Clime Group chief executive Rod Bristow said Clime is excited to be partnering with Mercer.

"When combined with Mercer's global managed fund capability, financial advisers will have access to a truly unique proposition in the market that will lower costs for their business; improve the quality of investment solutions for their clients; and ensure appropriate separation of product and advice," he said.

The partnership will provide advisers and their clients' access to Mercer's global information and research.

It has been a busy period for Clime as just last week it named Neil Schafer as chair following the resignation of Donald McLay.

Earlier in the year Clime acquired Madison Financial Group which has 100 advisers with $3 billion in funds under advice and around $34 million in gross revenue.