Executive Appointments
Clime names new chair
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   11:14AM

Clime Investment Management has appointed a new chair following the resignation of Donald McLay.

Neil Schafer has been appointed to the role, having been on Clime's board for over 10 years.

With extensive experience in financial services, Schafer is currently a director of Imperial Pacific, SPG Asia and London City Equities and is an advisory board member of Sydney Catholic Development Fund.

Schafer was previously chief executive of Souls Funds Management and Wilson HTM Investment Group.

He also held senior positions at Commonwealth Bank and Citibank.

Donald McLay was chair for over five years and remains chair of Credit Corp Group and Registry Direct.

The change in board leaderships comes as Clime acquired Madison Financial Group for an estimated $5 million in June.

Of the total amount, $2.5 million is subject to a two-year escrow arrangement which reduces to $1.25 million after 12 months.

Madison has about 100 advisers with $3 billion in funds under advice and around $34 million in gross revenue.

