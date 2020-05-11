Clime courts Madison Financial Group

Sydney's Clime Investment Management has emerged as a bidder for Madison Financial Group, which is currently in the process of being sold by OneVue.

Madison, which is home to about 100 advisers, was previously owned by Sargon Capital but fell into OneVue's hands in February as the latter looked to recoup money owed to it by Sargon Capital when it went into external administration.

It is understood that Clime has completed due diligence on Madison.

"Clime Investment Management (ASX: CIW) confirms it is in discussions in relation to the acquisition of all of the shares in the Madison Financial Group of Companies (MFG)," Clime said in ASX filings this morning.

"There is no certainty that the discussions will result in any definitive transaction," it said.

OneVue has previously indicated a May completion for Madison's sale.

In an interview with Financial Standard last year, Clime chief executive Rod Bristow said the firm was interested in acquiring other funds management businesses and advice practices.

Clime already has a private wealth business which focuses on sophisticated or wholesale clients.

The 24-year-old business dipped into advice in 2018. As of last July, it had $10 million on its balance sheet and was willing to acquire advice businesses that come up for sale.

However, entering retail advice was not one of its plans - perhaps, until Madison came up for sale.

"In terms of acquisitions, so far we have built our private wealth business organically. We wouldn't rule out an acquisition if the heritage of the business is built around wholesale clients. We are not licensed to provide retail advice and hence are not interested in acquiring retail advice businesses," Bristow said at the time.

"With private wealth, our goal is to double the number of clients over the next three years," he said at the time.

Clime has since launched a new income fund, and SMA portfolios.