Clime avoids board spill

Clime Investment Management has avoided a board spill that was brought about by its former chair and a substantial shareholder.

Major shareholder Torres Industries, which is associated with former Clime chair Don McLay, attempted to oust directors John Abernethy, Michael Kollo, Susan Wynne, Claire Bibby, and Ronni Chalmers.

Torres proposed three new appointees: Peter Pynes, Benjamin Small, and Simon Tan.

Shareholders rejected the three resolutions to appoint the new directors at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on February 2. They voted in favour of keeping the incumbents.

McLay and the three directors proposed by Torres Industries did not attend the EGM.

Abernethy, who is also Clime's board chair, said that McLay chose not to engage with the board despite numerous offers.

McLay was the chair of Clime between February 2015 and October 2020.

Since his resignation, the firm has suffered several board changes that included convening an EGM to oust Neil Schafer, who replaced McLay as chair. A few weeks later, non-executive directors Peter Beaumont and Brett Spork abruptly left Clime.

"Some Clime board members had various phone conversations with Mr Pynes. In those conversations Mr Pynes suggested (either wrongly or falsely) that he had the support of the majority of Clime shareholders to replace the Clime Board," Abernethy said.

"In conversations Mr Pynes appeared to speak on behalf of, and presumably pursuant to an agreement, arrangement or understanding with, Torres Industries. The terms of those arrangements have not been disclosed to the shareholders of Clime. Importantly, those arrangements could not be questioned at the Meeting of shareholders because neither Mr McLay nor Mr Pynes attended".

The EGM cost the ASX-listed firm between $30,000 to $35,000.

"Further, significant board and management time was consumed by the preparation and undertaking of a Meeting that was unattended by those who called it. The Clime board and Clime itself has a history of supporting and defending shareholder rights," Abernethy said.

"However, any flagrant disregard for due process and unnecessary waste of company funds is not supportable and should be highlighted when it occurs."