Executive Appointments
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   11:49AM

Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.

Clime chair Neil Schafer and non-executive director Brett Spork have stepped up to share the role on a part-time basis for $11,000 a month.

Both Schafer and Spork have an initial five-month fixed term from 16 November 2020 which will be terminated when Clime appoints a new chief executive.

Upon termination of the initial term, both Schafer and Spork will return to their roles as non-executive directors.

Clime announced last month Bristow had stepped down from his role with immediate effect after two years in the role.

The leadership transition follows a busy few months at Clime with Schafer's appointment In November as chair after 10 years on the board and with Peter Beaumont and Spork appointed as non-executive directors.

Clime also announced last month it had appointed Mercer as an investment adviser to support its managed account portfolios.

Read more: Clime Investment ManagementRod BristowBrett SporkNeil SchaferPeter Beaumont
