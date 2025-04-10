Clients' evolving circumstances a 'key barrier' for advisers: Netwealth

Financial advisers can provide greater value over time, but it does not guarantee retention of their client base, Netwealth found through new research.

According to the latest Netwealth IQ report, clients find more value in an adviser over longer periods.

The targeted audience in the research were segregated into three categories: Newcomers - who have received financial advice for less than three years; Settled - between three to five years; and Loyals - for more than six years.

By looking at these three client segments by lifecycle, the research indicates that the perceived value provided by an adviser increases. The Newcomers cohort gave a 7.2 rating out of 10, which gradually went up to 7.8 for Settled and 8.2 for Loyals.

"Despite this, clients still leave their adviser. This happens for two primary reasons, firstly their perception of value changes over time, and secondly their financial literacy and confidence in their ability changes, such that they desire to 'do it themselves'," the report said.

The cost to seek advice also remains a key barrier to continuing with a financial adviser.

Nearly half (43%) that had stopped seeing an adviser said it was due to the cost, as some (23%) said they don't see enough value or didn't feel like their finances are large or complex enough. Close to one in five (17%) said they are not receiving any value at all.

Meanwhile, 36% stopped using an adviser as they wanted to manage their finances themselves, but the research also suggests that this desire is likely due to a "misguided overconfidence in their abilities."

"In fact, most clients significantly overestimate their financial know-how, a cognitive bias known as 'overconfidence bias'," the report highlighted.

"Across all segments Newcomers, Settled, and Loyals - self-rated ('perceived') financial literacy is much higher than actual scores on a standardised financial literacy test we set them.

"By confronting misconceptions about financial acumen early and often, advisers can help clients make better, more informed decisions about their wealth."

Additionally, clients' perception of value also changes simultaneously, requiring advisers to adapt their approach to meet evolving needs.

From this, Netwealth believes it is important to proactively innovate the advice methodology to spark "excitement, urgency and engagement", as well as disclosure - sometimes revealing the rationale and process behind the advice can signal expertise, ease uncertainty and foster trust, it said.

Meanwhile, the firm has achieved a new record in its financial results.

According to its March 2025 quarter update, Netwealth saw funds under administration (FUA) net flows of $3.5 billion to the March end of the quarter, an increase of 29% from the previous corresponding period.

The figure is a "new third-quarter record", Netwealth said, while the total FUA increased $2.5 billion in the quarter, representing $104.1 billion FUA as at March 31.

Notwithstanding the ongoing market volatility and market conditions, the impact on Netwealth's revenue remains limited with income remaining stable, and the negative impact from FUA market movement was only 1% of total FUA, or $1 billion, it said.

Funds under management (FUM) net flows grew $1 billion, buoyed to $24.8 billion, while managed account net flows were 42% higher than the prior corresponding period, with a closing balance of $21.4 billion.

Looking ahead, the firm expects its FUA net flows to be seasonally strong in the June quarter, claiming that the April data remain strong despite volatility.

"Our revenue base is highly recurring and well diversified across customer segments products and revenue sources," Netwealth said.

"We expect the strong adoption of managed accounts to continue as advisers focus on efficiency and automation."