General
Client communication investment needed: Research
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAR 2021   12:33PM

Asset managers are struggling to get a handle on client communication demands, believing it does not lead to revenue generation, new research shows.

Investment management solutions provider SimCorp surveyed 20 buy-side firms globally and found 65% believe their current operations are unable to keep up with investor needs for granular data available on-demand.

One of the biggest barriers for firms to invest in client communications is how it generates revenue mainly due to efficiency metrics.

The survey revealed firms measure the time taken to create content (83%) and low error rates (73%) to measure while only 14% of firms link client reporting and communications to actual client retention less for client wins (5%).

However, two thirds of the firms investing in portals and on-demand reporting acknowledge the competitive advantage and retention of investors as a key driver.

The global head of reporting at a tier-1 US-based asset manager said the firm had spent two years reimagining the client experience.

"Some of this is technology investment, some of this is getting the right people in place. However, it's important that any new development involves clients every step of the way," they said.

SimCorp senior go-to-market strategy principal Phil Lynch said firms need to be engaging clients and investing in technology to innovate the industry.

"We know there are distinct benefits of digitalisation for the buy-side, both within the client communications domain and across the firm," Lynch said.

"Not least the ability to use behavioral analytics to better understand investors and adapt and respond with tailored offerings. These capabilities give firms a finger on the pulse and enable them to take action that delivers superior client experience."

