Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ClearView's share price tanks 31%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 NOV 2024   12:27PM

ClearView's share price tanked more than 30% following its annual general meeting (AGM) in early November, but the firm could not explain why.

The ASX-listed firm's share price traded at 52 cents at the close of November 6 then dropped to 36 cents the following day, when it held its AGM and passed six resolutions.

ClearView is scrambling to find answers for the large share price drop, writing to the ASX that its intention was to give a general update at the meeting.

"It was not considered a price sensitive announcement and all information in the speech was expected to be considered holistically," ClearView said.

Managing director Nadine Gooderick opened the meeting by saying: "For the first quarter of FY25, we have maintained our new business momentum and our lapse experience and expense management continues to be within expectation. However, we have seen a material increase in claims in the first quarter of FY25 in select pockets of our legacy Life Solutions portfolio."

In the quarter to September, the after-tax claims experience loss was $6.2 million - which led to a reduction in profitability for the first quarter.

ClearView said it "does not consider this information to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities given the nature of its business, being life insurance."

"The information related to the first quarter claims experience only. Claims volatility occurs from time to time in the life insurance industry and it would not be reasonable to conclude that this short period of elevated claims is an indication of any longer term trend," ClearView's statement read.

"This is further evidenced by the fact that the October claims, as disclosed at the AGM, had normalised according to assumptions and the company had confirmed to the market that it had not changed its FY26 Goals."

The share price continued to trade at lower levels in the first week of November. It slightly recovered on November 8, closing at 40 cents before dipping back to 32 cents on November 13.

At the time of publication, shares traded at about 34 cents.

The ASX pressed the company if it knew the information it was releasing was market sensitive and if it was complying with disclosure rules.

ClearView reiterated it is compliant with the disclosure rules.

"CVW has never given market guidance for FY25 and takes the view that whilst the $6.2million claims impact on earnings may be outside expectations in Q1, it does not mean that this situation will prevail at the end of FY25 and beyond," the board said.

"CVW reiterates it did not consider the information to be price sensitive. CVW considered the information at its board meeting on 4 November 2024 and made reference to it in the impending AGM speech by way of update. If CVW were not holding an AGM, it would not have otherwise issued a market release providing the information for the reasons given above."

Read more: ClearViewCVWASXLife SolutionsNadine Gooderick
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP hires growth lead for super, investments
Active managers outperform in limited asset classes, fall short in survivorship
ASX appoints interim chief risk officer
ASX files defence against ASIC proceedings
'No alternative': ESSSuper sues Iress
Perpetual halves investment in embattled Star
E&P Financial advances delisting
Charter Hall, Hostplus bid price for HPI reduces
EQT wins RE mandates for FIIG Securities, Nanuk AM
Global equity, AREIT managers biggest underperformers: S&P Dow Jones

Editor's Choice

Chalmers teases superannuation update

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:15PM
The Treasurer has flagged that the government is gearing up to announce a change to superannuation later this week.

Fiducian names general manager, superannuation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
A former NAB Asset Servicing executive is taking over as general manager, superannuation at Fiducian.

ClearView's share price tanks 31%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
ClearView's share price tanked more than 30% following its annual general meeting (AGM) in early November, but the firm could not explain why.

Former adviser charged with dishonest conduct

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A former Shaw and Partners financial adviser has been charged with 26 counts of dishonest conduct in relation to the provision of financial services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach