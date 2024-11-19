ClearView's share price tanks 31%

ClearView's share price tanked more than 30% following its annual general meeting (AGM) in early November, but the firm could not explain why.

The ASX-listed firm's share price traded at 52 cents at the close of November 6 then dropped to 36 cents the following day, when it held its AGM and passed six resolutions.

ClearView is scrambling to find answers for the large share price drop, writing to the ASX that its intention was to give a general update at the meeting.

"It was not considered a price sensitive announcement and all information in the speech was expected to be considered holistically," ClearView said.

Managing director Nadine Gooderick opened the meeting by saying: "For the first quarter of FY25, we have maintained our new business momentum and our lapse experience and expense management continues to be within expectation. However, we have seen a material increase in claims in the first quarter of FY25 in select pockets of our legacy Life Solutions portfolio."

In the quarter to September, the after-tax claims experience loss was $6.2 million - which led to a reduction in profitability for the first quarter.

ClearView said it "does not consider this information to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities given the nature of its business, being life insurance."

"The information related to the first quarter claims experience only. Claims volatility occurs from time to time in the life insurance industry and it would not be reasonable to conclude that this short period of elevated claims is an indication of any longer term trend," ClearView's statement read.

"This is further evidenced by the fact that the October claims, as disclosed at the AGM, had normalised according to assumptions and the company had confirmed to the market that it had not changed its FY26 Goals."

The share price continued to trade at lower levels in the first week of November. It slightly recovered on November 8, closing at 40 cents before dipping back to 32 cents on November 13.

At the time of publication, shares traded at about 34 cents.

The ASX pressed the company if it knew the information it was releasing was market sensitive and if it was complying with disclosure rules.

ClearView reiterated it is compliant with the disclosure rules.

"CVW has never given market guidance for FY25 and takes the view that whilst the $6.2million claims impact on earnings may be outside expectations in Q1, it does not mean that this situation will prevail at the end of FY25 and beyond," the board said.

"CVW reiterates it did not consider the information to be price sensitive. CVW considered the information at its board meeting on 4 November 2024 and made reference to it in the impending AGM speech by way of update. If CVW were not holding an AGM, it would not have otherwise issued a market release providing the information for the reasons given above."