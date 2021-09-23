NEWS
Insurance

ClearView launches risk product suite

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 23 SEP 2021   12:22PM

After a year in the works, ClearView Wealth unveiled a new suite of life insurance products that come with significant changes to income protection.

ClearView ClearChoice aims to address the shortcomings in existing solutions and meet the evolving needs of customers, advisers, and regulators. ClearChoice Income Protection offers two base structures: IP and IP Flex.

IP pays up to 60% of pre-disability income to age 65, while IP Flex, pays up to 70% of pre-disability income for the first two years of a claim. This can be extended to age 60 by selecting the Extended Income Support Option for those who need a higher level of ongoing cover.

Customers can also select the Booster option, which increases the benefit amount by an additional 20% for the first six months of a claim.

In total, ClearChoice Income Protection offers nine built-in benefits, four optional extras and a TPD lump sum option for no additional cost.

ClearView managing director Simon Swanson said this highlights the product's flexible design which provides greater support to customers when they need it the most while seeking to improve premium affordability and stability.

"All retail life insurance companies are required to redesign and reprice their life insurance products to address the sustained underperformance of income protection, and ClearView has taken this opportunity to invest in our technology at the same time to ensure that our products are fit-for-purpose, and we remain easy to do business with," he said.

The listed financial services company will also unveil its new life insurance platform in October, which will include a new adviser and customer portal, policy administration system and underwriting rules engine.

General manager of transformation Nadine Gooderick said the new platform is a major milestone in ClearView's transformation journey.

"The volume and pace of change in financial services in recent years has been unparalleled and to keep pace ClearView is committed to investing in systems and technology," she said.

ClearView announced its transformation agenda in early September, which kicked off with divesting its financial advice unit.

Swanson said: "As more life companies release their products, the biggest changes will be to income protection insurance. We can expect to see transparent solutions with more moderate features, tighter terms and a greater focus on recovery to foster the product's long-term sustainability."

Editor's Choice

Super funds don't vote together: ACSI

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives committee looking into common ownership of ASX companies has continued this week, with the super industry hitting back at suggestions that funds act in unison.

Australian Ethical overhauls longstanding fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian Ethical is making a series of changes to its Advocacy investment option that will allow it to begin investing in alternatives and unlisted property.

Future Fund hires people and culture chief

KARREN VERGARA
The sovereign wealth fund appointed a chief people and culture officer following an extensive search.

AMP Capital launches telecom asset portfolio

KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital has launched a new investing arm within its Global Infrastructure Equity team that focuses on telecommunication assets.

