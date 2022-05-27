Newspaper icon
Superannuation

ClearView consolidates super, pension plans

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022   12:49PM

ClearView undertook an intra-fund transfer last week, closing a more than 30-year-old superannuation and pension offering.

The transfer occurred on May 19 and saw all ClearView Superannuation and Roll-Overs and ClearView Pension Plan members transferred to the ClearView WealthFoundations Super and Pension product.

With that, the ClearView Superannuation and Roll-Overs and ClearView Pension Plan products will be wound up. The former was originally launched under the NRMA brand in 1989, while the latter was established a few years later in 1995.

The decision by ClearView impacts about 5500 members with approximately $450 million in retirement savings.

"The trustee has determined that transferring members via an intra-fund transfer to ClearView WealthFoundations is in the best interests of members and will deliver better value and outcomes to members as a result of the transfer to a contemporary product," ClearView said.

Members will benefit from lower ongoing fees and costs, while the number of investment options on offer will decrease from 11 to five, four of which have been specifically designed for members of the now-shuttered product. The five options are Guaranteed Cash, Cautious 30, Prudent 50, Assertive 70 and Aggressive 95.

As an example, members in the ClearView Super Conservative option were paying ongoing fees and costs of 2.71% and will now be in the Cautious 30 option, paying 1.27%. A member in the Diversified Balanced option was paying 2.34% and will now pay 1.33% in the Prudent 50 option.

Another key change is that members will no longer have access to financial advice in the same way they did in ClearView Superannuation and Roll-Overs and the pension plan. Access to an adviser and limited advice was offered at no additional charge, with the costs included in the total fees and costs of the product. Now, members will need to opt into an adviser service and pay accordingly.

