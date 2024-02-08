Class action filed against IC Markets

Piper Alderman has formally filed its class action against International Capital Markets (IC Markets) for offering contracts for difference to retail investors.

The law firm began investigating the potential for a class action in October 2023.

Now filed, the action alleges IC Markets has engaged in misleading, deceptive and unconscionable conduct in its supply of CFDs to retail investors, leading investors to suffer losses or damages by acquiring highly risky and unsuitable financial products.

The action is being funded by Woodsford, which is also backing a similar class action against IG Markets.

"ASIC has looked at these financial products and has recognised the harm they can cause retail investors," Woodsford chief investment officer Charlie Morris said.

"Woodsford is committed to backing this action against IC Markets on behalf of those people who have suffered loss trading these excessively risky and complex products."

Meanwhile, Piper Alderman partner Kate Sambrook said the action seeks to provide a remedy and recover losses for the retail investors involved.

"Piper Alderman is pleased to have commenced this class action on behalf of everyday Australian retail investors, many of whom have suffered significant financial losses and distress as a result of being offered highly-leveraged CFDs when they had little or no experience in trading complex financial products," she said.