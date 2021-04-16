NEWS
Executive Appointments
Citi to exit consumer banking in Australia
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 16 APR 2021   12:13PM

Citigroup's quarterly results included news the banking giant is undertaking a strategic overhaul of its global consumer banking division.

This will mean Citi is exiting consumer banking entirely in a number of markets including Australia.

China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Bahrain's Citi consumer franchises will also be impacted.

However, Citi will continue to serve institutional clients across all those markets.

Citi said the move is a result of a strategic review, with the company now focusing its consumer banking business on four "wealth centres" - Singapore, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and London.

"As a result of the ongoing refresh of our strategy, we have decided that we are going to double down on wealth," Citi chief executive Jane Fraser said.

"We will operate our consumer banking franchise in Asia and EMEA solely from four wealth centres, Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and London. This positions us to capture the strong growth and attractive returns the wealth management business offers through these important hubs.

"While the other 13 markets have excellent businesses, we don't have the scale we need to compete.

"We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher-returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia.

"We will continue to update you on strategic decisions as we make them while we work to increase the returns we deliver to our shareholders."

Citi's global consumer banking business saw its quarterly results take a hit. The company reported revenues of $19.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 7% primarily attributed to lower revenues in global consumer banking.

