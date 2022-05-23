Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Citi names new head of securities services

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 23 MAY 2022   12:48PM

Citi Australia has appointed Mark England as the new head of securities services following the retirement of long serving executive Martin Carpenter.

England, the current co-head of sales for Citi Securities will relocate from Hong Kong to Australia, leading the Australia and New Zealand function while retaining existing regional responsibilities.

Citi Australia and New Zealand chief executive Marc Luet said England's industry experience and knowledge will be an asset as the company strengthens its growth in the securities sector.

"Mark is one of the most senior leaders in the securities services business, with 20+ years' experience in different roles across New York, Dublin, London, and Hong Kong, he said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"With a significant number of additional opportunities ahead of us in Australia, we are delighted to be able to locate a senior regional role out of Sydney as a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to the market."

Luet also recognised Carpenter for his long-standing tenure.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"Martin Carpenter has been with Citi Australia for more than 16 years and has led the securities services franchise across Australia and New Zealand for 13 years," he said.

"He has overseen a fantastic period of transformation and growth most notably, Citi Australia's client transfer agreement with RBC."

The transfer was completed in March this year and saw 26 new clients and 140 new staff members added to the securities services team.

Luet said the company saw significant growth in the Australian market and thanked Carpenter for his contribution.

"From a sub-custody only focused business employing approximately 30 staff at the start of his tenure, securities services is now a multi-product franchise, employing upwards of 340 staff onshore and offshore, ranked second in the industry, and generating significant revenues," he said.

"Martin has played an integral role in Citi's business for almost two decades. We thank him for his dedication and commitment to success and wish him well in the next chapter of his life."

Carpenter will retain his full responsibilities pending regulatory and compliance approvals for England's appointment, which is expected to be finalised within the third quarter.

The announcement comes days after Citi Australia named Mark Woodruff as its new head of markets for Australia and New Zealand following Luke Randell's retirement earlier in the year.

Woodruff, the current head of investor sales, will be responsible for implementing and developing regional product delivery strategies while maintaining a strong risk management culture.

Luet welcomed Woodruff and thanked Randell for his lengthy service.

"Mark joined Citi more than two-decades ago and has held a number of important senior leadership positions," he said.

Pervious roles held by Woodruff include head of FX and corporate derivative sales and most recently as head of investor sales.

"Luke Randell has had a distinguished career with Citi, spanning more than three-decades, and has worked across Australasia, the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions in sales, structuring, research and capital markets," Luet said.

"He has led our markets and securities services business in Australia & New Zealand since 2017 and evolved the business with new products and clients, we would like to thank Luke for his contribution."

Read more: Citi AustraliaNew ZealandMartin CarpenterLuke RandellMark EnglandCiti SecuritiesMarc LuetMark WoodruffRBC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Citi welcomes eight new hires
Franklin Templeton hires sales director
Citi alumna returns to strengthen superannuation offering
Citi appoints new chair, head of BCMA
BT superannuation lead joins Citi
Frontier appoints head of strategy
GCI appoints managing director
CBA Group Super overhauls service providers
BNP Paribas AM appoints wholesale distribution head
Citi adds to APAC leadership

Editor's Choice

No place for crypto in insto portfolios: PGIM

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
PGIM has made clear its thoughts on cryptocurrency, labelling it 'portfolio kryptonite' and saying it adds little to institutional investment portfolios other than a whole lot of risk.

Beware super home buyer collateral damage: ISA

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Coalition's super home buyer proposal could leave thousands worse off, even if they don't access the scheme, Industry Super Australia (ISA) has said.

CountPlus names chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Following the sudden departure of Matthew Rowe in February, the financial advice group has named its new chief executive while also naming a new chief financial and operating officer.

Alternatives guru departs ART

ELIZABETH FRY
Bruce Tomlinson has left his job as a senior portfolio manager at the Australian Retirement Trust.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.