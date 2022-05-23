Citi names new head of securities services

Citi Australia has appointed Mark England as the new head of securities services following the retirement of long serving executive Martin Carpenter.

England, the current co-head of sales for Citi Securities will relocate from Hong Kong to Australia, leading the Australia and New Zealand function while retaining existing regional responsibilities.

Citi Australia and New Zealand chief executive Marc Luet said England's industry experience and knowledge will be an asset as the company strengthens its growth in the securities sector.

"Mark is one of the most senior leaders in the securities services business, with 20+ years' experience in different roles across New York, Dublin, London, and Hong Kong, he said.

"With a significant number of additional opportunities ahead of us in Australia, we are delighted to be able to locate a senior regional role out of Sydney as a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to the market."

Luet also recognised Carpenter for his long-standing tenure.

"Martin Carpenter has been with Citi Australia for more than 16 years and has led the securities services franchise across Australia and New Zealand for 13 years," he said.

"He has overseen a fantastic period of transformation and growth most notably, Citi Australia's client transfer agreement with RBC."

The transfer was completed in March this year and saw 26 new clients and 140 new staff members added to the securities services team.

Luet said the company saw significant growth in the Australian market and thanked Carpenter for his contribution.

"From a sub-custody only focused business employing approximately 30 staff at the start of his tenure, securities services is now a multi-product franchise, employing upwards of 340 staff onshore and offshore, ranked second in the industry, and generating significant revenues," he said.

"Martin has played an integral role in Citi's business for almost two decades. We thank him for his dedication and commitment to success and wish him well in the next chapter of his life."

Carpenter will retain his full responsibilities pending regulatory and compliance approvals for England's appointment, which is expected to be finalised within the third quarter.

The announcement comes days after Citi Australia named Mark Woodruff as its new head of markets for Australia and New Zealand following Luke Randell's retirement earlier in the year.

Woodruff, the current head of investor sales, will be responsible for implementing and developing regional product delivery strategies while maintaining a strong risk management culture.

Luet welcomed Woodruff and thanked Randell for his lengthy service.

"Mark joined Citi more than two-decades ago and has held a number of important senior leadership positions," he said.

Pervious roles held by Woodruff include head of FX and corporate derivative sales and most recently as head of investor sales.

"Luke Randell has had a distinguished career with Citi, spanning more than three-decades, and has worked across Australasia, the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions in sales, structuring, research and capital markets," Luet said.

"He has led our markets and securities services business in Australia & New Zealand since 2017 and evolved the business with new products and clients, we would like to thank Luke for his contribution."