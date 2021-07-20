Christian Super reduces fees

The $2 billion superannuation fund has once again dropped its fees as part of a broader strategy to provide better outcomes for its members.

On July 1, Christian Super's 30,000 members saw a fee cut of between five to 10 basis points for all diversified options.

The annual fees and costs for a member with $50,000 invested in My Ethical Super has been reduced from $645 to $610.

The fees for the low-cost Ethical Index Shares and Ethical Cash options remain unchanged.

This is the third decrease in two years, contributing to an overall decrease of nearly 15%, the fund said.

"In a context where operating cost pressures are increasing across the industry, Christian Super is pleased to be able to deliver another fee reduction for our members," Christian Super chief executive Ross Piper said.

"This outcome has been achieved through strong investment and member growth, coupled with close engagement with our providers to deliver improved and streamlined services."

In August last year, My Ethical Super reduced fees from 1% to 0.89%, Ethical Growth Plus 1.02% to 0.98% and Ethical Stable from 0.92% to 0.81%.

Christian Super has a diverse impact portfolio approaching 10% of total assets, that spans a variety of sectors including sustainability, healthcare and financial inclusion.

Christian Super began impact investing in 2006 by screening out companies that damage the planet and has now grown to $140 million invested in the impact investing portfolio.

Impact investment specialist firm Brightlight oversees the impact investing portfolio to ensure the delivery of investment returns while achieving a social and environmental impact.