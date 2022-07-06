Newspaper icon
Chorus of self-interest in financial advice: SCA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JUL 2022   12:45PM

Super Consumers Australia believes we should look to the UK for inspiration when it comes to providing access to conflict-free financial advice, saying lessons of the Royal Commission have been forgotten and "a chorus of self-interest has emerged".

In a new op-ed, Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran has said that, ahead of the Quality of Advice review, super funds are lobbying to remove the consumer protections around intra-fund advice.

"There are serious questions about the value of getting advice from a super fund with inherent conflicts. For example, someone retiring with a mortgage might want to know if they should use their super to pay off their remaining loan or keep it invested," he wrote.

"Super funds charge fees based on a percentage of your savings, so they stand to make more if you keep your money in super and don't use it to pay off your loan."

He said with no alternatives, consumers don't know where to turn for conflict-free advice and that now is the time for a long-term fix, not for "tinkering around the edges of a conflicted system".

As a possible solution, O'Halloran cited the UK system in which the government developed an independent service to help guide those approaching retirement and retirees through their financial decision-making, typically targeting those in their 50s and over.

"The service combines free telephone and in-person financial advice to help people understand the risks they need to manage. It backs this up with product comparison tools and guidance to help them avoid inappropriate products... This is also a time when people are in a good position to make decisions that could still improve their standard of living," he wrote.

The service is funded via a small levy on each person's retirement savings, the equivalent of a little more than a dollar per UK resident each year, O'Halloran said.

"It is a far more efficient and better-quality solution than the alternative, which is to let 140 super funds hamstrung by financial conflicts of interest all go and reproduce the same guidance as each other," he said.

"These debates are too often crowded out by self-interest. If we want to move beyond the current impasse, we need to focus on the needs of the people these systems are set up to support - the Australian people."

Read more: Super Consumers AustraliaRoyal CommissionXavier O'HalloranQuality of Advice Review
