Childcare costs drag women's nest egg

Reducing childcare costs could be the solution to improving retirement outcomes for women, a new survey shows.

Three-in-four superannuation members argue that improving access to childcare or making it more affordable could lead to a significant difference in retirement balances, according to Aware Super, which canvassed over 1000 participants with nearly an even split among genders.

Last year, Victoria University found that parents pay $5900 per year in out-of-pocket childcare costs - more than the average cost of sending their child to private school.

The global pandemic continues to threaten women's progress on gender equality, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Women faced more challenges given they dominate sectors that require face-to-face contact, such as health, hospitality and childcare, on top of taking on more responsibilities in household chores and homeschooling children.

A global study by the Boston Consulting Group found that women bear the brunt of responsibilities, undertaking 15 extra hours of unpaid housework compared to men.

"The uncertainty only reinforces the need for more support and protections for the vulnerable. To address especially hard-hit groups such as female and lower-skilled workers, policies should include incentives for balancing work and family care responsibilities; better access to health care, childcare, and family planning; and expanded support for small businesses and the self-employed. Programs offering worker (re)training and hiring subsidies targeted at workers who face greater risk of long-term unemployment should be explored," the IMF said.

"More than two-thirds of Aware Super members are female and every day we see the very real long-term impact of the current gender pay gap, and more time spent out of the paid workforce in a caring capacity, has on their long-term financial security," Aware chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

"Too many women lose out on the benefits of compound interest on their super balances throughout their younger years which can have a profound impact on the quality of their retirement."

Nearly half (45%) of the survey respondents advocate for super to be paid on maternity leave. The latest data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) reveals that Australia's gender-pay gap declined to 13.4%, a drop of 0.6 percentage points over the last six months.

A female working full-time earned $1562, while men earned $1804.20 on average.