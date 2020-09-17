NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Zero beyond 2023
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 17 SEP 2020   11:26AM

The US Federal Reserve's new monetary policy framework - lower interest rates for longer or average inflation targeting - (virtually) announced at the August 27 Jackson Hole Symposium is now live.

The Fed kept policy settings unchanged at its 15-16 September FOMC meeting - the first since "the Hole" - and promised "to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time".

Based on the September dot plot, the Fed funds rate would be zero (nought point 25% to be exact) till the year 2023, supported by the latest "economic projections of Federal Reserve Board members and Federal Reserve Bank presidents, that show PCE price inflation reaching the inflation target of 2% three years from now.

The Fed's latest forecasts show GDP growth contracting by less this year (-3.7% versus -6.5% projected in June) but at the expense of a slower pick up in the following years - 4% versus 5% in 2021 and 3% from 3.5% in 2022 before expanding by 2.5% in 2023. The Fed also upgraded its unemployment rate predictions to 7.6% this year (from 9.3% forecast in June), 5.5% (from 6.5%) next year, and 4.6% (from 5.5%) in 2022 and 4% in 2023.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

A seamless and positive narrative if I may say so.

Then again, cast your eyes on the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, when America's unemployment rate hit a near 50-year low of 3.5%. That failed to lift the headline and core PCE price indices - the Fed's inflation target - above 2%, did it not?

Even assuming that chairman Powell and his merry FOMC men are on the ball that inflation would hit the 2% target by 2023, the US central bank's new "average inflation targeting strategy" puts average 2020 to 2023 inflation only at 1.7%.

Yes, Virginia, the Fed funds rate could remain at near zero beyond 2023.

More so, when overlayed with the uncertainty of the forecasts themselves for as the Fed notes: "The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus. The ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term".

Added to this is the uncertainty over the upcoming US elections, the on-going Sino-US trade war and geopolitical tensions, among others.

To quote Nils Bohr - Nobel laureate in physics - "Prediction is very difficult, especially if it's about the future".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: FOMCUS Federal ReserveChairman Powell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
US GDP to contract 6.5%: Fed
Fed buys up BlackRock ETFs
Chief economist update: A crisis of supply, demand and confidence
Uncertainty remains for global outlook: TCorp
Chief economist update: Jerome is in the Hole
Chief economist update: Tweeting Trump versus totalitarian Xi
Chief economist update: Global easing
Chief economist update: Fed cut and Trump's war
Chief economist update: Currency manipulators beware
Chief economist update: Fed plans for Trump contingency
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts inch to $80bn
KARREN VERGARA
Managed accounts assets continue to grow steadily, having hit nearly $80 billion despite setbacks caused by COVID-19.
Fees should reflect investor skill: AB
ELIZA BAVIN
Active managers should only charge fees in line with the returns generated from the investment manager's skills, according to Sharon Fay, chief responsibility officer at AllianceBernstein.
New ETF set to debut on ASX
ALLY SELBY
A new growth ETF which mirrors a strategy with a 20-year track record is set to list on the ASX early next month, aiming to achieve returns of 2% per annum above the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark at a 0.97% management fee.
Iress appointed mandate
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Managed fund provider Lincoln Indicators has appointed financial software company Iress to provide technical infrastructure to support its expansion into international funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
17
2020 Private capital knowledge series - The rise of subscription lines of credit in private capital 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something XksEjlP0