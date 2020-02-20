Chief economist update: Working nine to five, barely getting by

"Workin' 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin'

Barely gettin' by, it's all takin' and no givin'..."

- Dolly Parton

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) latest update on the growth of wages among the country's workers is that it's not.

The Statistician's "Wage Price Index" report showed total wages grew by 2.2% in the year to the December 2019 quarter - unchanged from the previous quarter and the slowest annual growth rate since the June quarter of 2018.

Private sector wage growth also remained unchanged at 2.2% while wages growth in the public sector decelerated to 2.2% from 2.5% (could it be that the Morrison government is reining in expenditure on public servants' pay rises to ensure a budget surplus? Just saying.).

Wages may still be growing but this masks the fact that the growth in nominal wages is being eaten up by inflation. Growth in real wages - nominal wages growth less headline inflation (no use using the core measure here because wages are spent on all items, volatile or not) - has weakened to 0.4% in the December 2019 quarter from 0.7% in the previous one.

This would impair Australian households' ability to pay down debt - household debt to disposable income stood at 186.5% in the September 2019 quarter (latest available) - and that long hoped for acceleration in consumer spending - retail sales had been growing between 2% and 4% over the past five years compared with boom time conditions when it grew between 6% and 9%.

Not only that, those without or with less debt are lifting their savings - the household savings ratio jumped to 4.8% in the September 2019 quarter (latest available) from 2.7% in the June quarter - and are continuing to do so as ME Bank's latest survey show.

The ME Household Financial Comfort Report released this month found that: "More household saving, less overspending, and comfort with short-term cash savings is on the rise."

"The number of households saving each month increased three points to 51% in the past six months - its equal highest level since the survey began, with the estimated average amount savers are putting away increasing 7% to $862 per month. Meanwhile, the estimated average amount over-spenders drewdown on savings or credit each month decreased 28% to $453 per month."

And that, ladies and gents, is after the Morrison government's tax cuts in July last year and the RBA's three 25 basis point rate cut each in June, July and October - indicating that both monetary and fiscal policies have still to get ahead of the curve.

The problem for the RBA is that the more it cut rates, the greater the sense that "something's really, truly wrong with the economy" among households - prompting them to save even more and spend less, least of all thinking of borrowing even at zero interest rates.

It's now up to the myopic duo of Scott and Josh to take up the RBA's offer to borrow - given very low interest rates - and spend.