NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: Working nine to five, barely getting by
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 20 FEB 2020   11:21AM

"Workin' 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin'
Barely gettin' by, it's all takin' and no givin'..."
- Dolly Parton

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) latest update on the growth of wages among the country's workers is that it's not.

The Statistician's "Wage Price Index" report showed total wages grew by 2.2% in the year to the December 2019 quarter - unchanged from the previous quarter and the slowest annual growth rate since the June quarter of 2018.

Private sector wage growth also remained unchanged at 2.2% while wages growth in the public sector decelerated to 2.2% from 2.5% (could it be that the Morrison government is reining in expenditure on public servants' pay rises to ensure a budget surplus? Just saying.).

Wages may still be growing but this masks the fact that the growth in nominal wages is being eaten up by inflation. Growth in real wages - nominal wages growth less headline inflation (no use using the core measure here because wages are spent on all items, volatile or not) - has weakened to 0.4% in the December 2019 quarter from 0.7% in the previous one.

This would impair Australian households' ability to pay down debt - household debt to disposable income stood at 186.5% in the September 2019 quarter (latest available) - and that long hoped for acceleration in consumer spending - retail sales had been growing between 2% and 4% over the past five years compared with boom time conditions when it grew between 6% and 9%.

Not only that, those without or with less debt are lifting their savings - the household savings ratio jumped to 4.8% in the September 2019 quarter (latest available) from 2.7% in the June quarter - and are continuing to do so as ME Bank's latest survey show.

The ME Household Financial Comfort Report released this month found that: "More household saving, less overspending, and comfort with short-term cash savings is on the rise."

"The number of households saving each month increased three points to 51% in the past six months - its equal highest level since the survey began, with the estimated average amount savers are putting away increasing 7% to $862 per month. Meanwhile, the estimated average amount over-spenders drewdown on savings or credit each month decreased 28% to $453 per month."

And that, ladies and gents, is after the Morrison government's tax cuts in July last year and the RBA's three 25 basis point rate cut each in June, July and October - indicating that both monetary and fiscal policies have still to get ahead of the curve.

The problem for the RBA is that the more it cut rates, the greater the sense that "something's really, truly wrong with the economy" among households - prompting them to save even more and spend less, least of all thinking of borrowing even at zero interest rates.

It's now up to the myopic duo of Scott and Josh to take up the RBA's offer to borrow - given very low interest rates - and spend.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: COVID-19 could hit Australia with triple whammy
Chief economist update: Coronavirus has gone viral
Chief economist update: It's the US consumer, stupid me
Chief economist update: Equity markets struck by coronavirus
Chief economist update: Japan fails to learn from history (yet again)
Chief economist update: Australians all let's not rejoice
Chief economist update: Strength in jobs downs RBA rate cut expectations
Chief economist update: Turn the beat around
Chief economist update: The virus, the trade deal and the AUD
Chief economist update: Steady as it was, steady it will be
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vpIHioa0