Chief economist update: Virus now, inflation later

The inauguration of Joe Biden as the US's 46th president and his almost immediate buckling down to work garnered much of the media's attention last week.

Hours after he was sworn in, Biden signed 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations designed to reverse Trump's policies on the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration, climate change, and racial equality while at the same time extending a hand to Trumpeteers in efforts to reunify what Donald has divided.

"We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward," Biden said.

But there was also something happening with regards to monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve was itself busily trying to "lower the temperature" in the bond markets that saw the yield on 10-year US Treasuries more than double from 2020's low of 0.5% to 1.1%.

Thanks to Factset, I don't have to reinvent the wheel: "Speaking at an event hosted by the Princeton University Bendheim Center for Finance, Fed Chair Powell also said that the time to raise interest rates is no time soon, and that the Fed won't hike rates unless it sees troubling inflation and imbalances. He also said that the Fed won't tie itself to any particular formula when inflation rises to the 2% target, though noted that since the introduction of the new framework, market participants have adjusted their outlook on inflation to be consistent with guidance. Powell in line with recent comments from officials including Governor Brainard, who said yesterday [19 January] the economy is far from hitting its dual mandate goals, while Vice Chair Clairda [sic] also said yesterday Fed won't start raising rates until it sees 2% inflation for a year."

You guessed right Virginia. The Fed is preventing a repeat of the 2013 "taper tantrum" - that sent bond yields up and equity markets down.

The Feds' statements certainly make sense, particularly in light of the "new framework" it announced at the Jackson Hole symposium in August last year.

The Fed is switching from a point target of 2% inflation to achieving "achieve inflation that averages 2% over time. Therefore, following periods when inflation has been running below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time".

Besides, all US inflation measures remain below the 2% target; annual headline CPI inflation was at 1.3% in December, core CPI inflation at 1.6%, the headline and core PCE price deflators stood at 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively, in November.

Then again, we can't fault the financial markets for worrying that the Fed's policy largesse and higher US interest rates are nigh.

This is because inflation expectations have been rising. They're now at levels higher than the Fed's rate hike campaign between 2017 and 2019 and when then chair Janet Yellen announced the first rate hike (in December 2016) since the global financial crisis of 2009.

As Yellen explained: "In standard economic models, inflation expectations are an important determinant of actual inflation because, in deciding how much to adjust wages for individual jobs and prices of goods and services at a particular time, firms take into account the rate of overall inflation they expect to prevail in the future".

Still, America needs to worry more about the health of its citizens now and inflation later.

