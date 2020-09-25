NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: UK's winter of discontent
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 25 SEP 2020   11:19AM

"We had joy, we had fun
We had seasons in the sun..."
-Terry Jacks, 'Seasons in the Sun'

The Brits certainly did.

Just in time for summer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared on 30 April that the UK is "past its peak" of infections, published a roadmap out of lockdown on May 10 and started gently easing social restrictions and lockdown rules starting on May 13.

The headlines tell what happened thereafter:

"UK beaches packed on year's hottest day after easing of coronavirus measures" (abc.net.au, May 21)
"Lockdown? What Lockdown? Heat Wave Brings Britons Out in Droves" (New York Times, June 26)
"European heatwave sends thousands flocking to beaches despite social-distancing warnings" (Associated Press, August 7)

To be sure, there were no cause for concern - the cases of infection continued its downward trend from a 7-day moving average of around 3700 when restrictions were first eased to 1300 by the end of August.

COVID-19 infections in the UK jumped to a 5-month high of 6634 on the September 24, sending the 7-day average up to around 4500.

The country's second wave has prompted the Boris government to announce new restriction measures that would last "perhaps six months".

The new restrictions include: pubs, bars and restaurants to close at 10PM and limited to table-only service, working from home if possible, limit on guests at wedding and receptions and indoor sports, face masks compulsory for bar staff and non-seated customers, shop workers and waiters, and fines for beaches doubled to £200 for a first offense and up £10,000 for businesses.

If anything proves the saying, haste makes waste, this is it.

The gains made in containing COVID-19 infections are wasted. Not only that, it's gonna cost more.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been forced to top up his "A Plan for Jobs" package announced in early July with the unveiling of a six-month "Winter Economic Plan".

Chancellor Sunak is yet to reveal the costing for the new "plan" but whatever it is, it'll certainly increase the government's already increased fiscal spend and might need to be increase even more.

For as Prime Minister Boris declared: "The rules will only work if people comply. If all these actions fail to bring the R [reproduction rate] below 1, we reserve the right to deploy greater firepower".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

