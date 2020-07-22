Chief economist update: The next generation

It didn't happen overnight, but it did happen.

After five days of deliberation, negotiation and compromise, leaders of the 27 governments that make up the European Union (EU) unanimously agreed to an unprecedented €750 billion "Next Generation EU" (NGEU) Recovery Fund - to support member countries' recovery from the pandemic-induced recession, and multinational financial framework (MFF) - the regular EU Budget - amounting to around €1.1 trillion over seven years.

The size of the NGEU fund was huge, but not "historic" as some headlines put it. The European Central Bank's (ECB) pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) - currently at €1,350 billion - is almost double that.

It's not the size that matters...

What is historic is the fact that EU leaders agreed to agree. Recall the fiscal funding disputes between "austere" countries, led by Germany, and the PIGS (Portugal, Italy, Greece, Spain) during the European sovereign debt crisis seven years before.

...it's the emerging fiscal union of the European Union.

As Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, put it: "The importance of this fund is not its scale or conditionality but rather its historic significance in terms of the region's policymakers crossing the hitherto unbreachable red line of liability sharing. This is all the more notable given the current absence of market pressure upon the region's politicians to rise above national interests and act on a supra-national level. The fact that politicians appear to have got ahead of this curve is arguably another very positive aspect to this deal as it further underlines an implied commitment to the European project."

Berenberg Bank chief economist, Dr. Holger Schmieding, adds: "With the biggest-ever effort of cross-border solidarity, the EU is sending a strong signal of internal cohesion. Near-term, the confidence effect can matter even more than the money itself. The deal will support the recovery of the EU/Eurozone economies with a pro-investment, pro-green and pro-growth tilt. But more importantly, it strengthens the cohesion of the region and may help to reduce political risks. The deal shows that the European Union is working. Loud controversies that end in somewhat complex but workable compromises are part of the game."

The financial markets think so too. The Euro Stoxx-50 index rose by 0.5% on the day, the broader Stoxx 600 rallied by as much as 1.3% and closed at its highest level since early March. The euro currency surged to US$1.15 for the first time since January 2019.

It's still a long way away from the EU having a central fiscal authority - or what's called a "Hamilton moment" - "the historic constitutional compromise forged by the first US Treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and Thomas Jefferson in that year [1790]" where "the US federal government assumed all the debt incurred by the US states during the War of Independence, laying the foundation for a strong central federal government in the United States". (Peterson Institute for International Economics)

Perhaps Europe never will. But the 21 July 2020 deal provides a positive precedent to political and fiscal negotiations in the "Next Generation EU".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.