Chief economist update: Strike while iron ore cools

The iron ore price has fallen by more than 4% over the past two weeks which, according to reports is due to concerns over further reduction cuts in Tangshan - China's top steel-producing city - under its anti-pollution plan.

But akin to previous episodes, this is likely to be a pause rather than the beginning of the end of the rise and rise in iron ore prices.

While down from the US$174.34/metric tonne recorded in early March 2021 (the highest since the US$191.70/metric tonne recorded in February 2011), prices are still up 7.4% to US$167.34/metric tonne this year to date adding to last year's 70.3% surge.

This recent pause aside, the longer-term trend remains for continued price gains backed by strong demand from China - - the world's biggest consumer ((69.1% of total world iron imports) - strengthening economy and its growing demand for steel as it proceeds onwards with its industrialisation and urbanisation.

While the Caixin China PMI surveys - composite, manufacturing, services - slowed in February 2021 - they remain at levels indicating continued expansion.

Moreover, ""Optimism regarding future business activity in China remained robust in February amid hopes of an end to the pandemic and a successful vaccine rollout, leading to a release of pent-up client demand at home and abroad. As a result, firms also anticipate further rises in employment and investment" (IHS Markit China Business Outlook).

This is in line with universal expectations for stronger growth this year - much stronger than the Politburo's target of "over 6%".

Just recently, the OECD's March 2021 Interim Economic Outlook report pencilled in a 7.8% expansion this year. In January this year, the World Bank (WB) forecast China's GDP to grow by 7.9% in 2021 predicated on "the release of pent-up demand and a quicker-than-expected resumption of production and exports". In the same month, the IMF predicted China's economy to expand by 8.1% this year due to "effective containment measures, a forceful public investment response, and central bank liquidity support.

China's good fortune would have shone brighter for Australia - the world's the world's largest iron ore exporter which accounts for around 50% of total world iron ore exports - had it not been for the on-going diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Canberra sparked by that tiny micro-organism.

As such, China had imposed trade restrictions, quotas, bans or whatever on Australian imports. So much so, that latest international merchandise trade data show that total exports to China dropped by 8% in February 2021 from a year ago, with iron ore exports dropping by 12%.

Worse, China's reportedly been exploring alternative suppliers for its iron ore needs.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.