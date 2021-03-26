NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Strike while iron ore cools
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 26 MAR 2021   12:00PM

The iron ore price has fallen by more than 4% over the past two weeks which, according to reports is due to concerns over further reduction cuts in Tangshan - China's top steel-producing city - under its anti-pollution plan.

But akin to previous episodes, this is likely to be a pause rather than the beginning of the end of the rise and rise in iron ore prices.

While down from the US$174.34/metric tonne recorded in early March 2021 (the highest since the US$191.70/metric tonne recorded in February 2011), prices are still up 7.4% to US$167.34/metric tonne this year to date adding to last year's 70.3% surge.

This recent pause aside, the longer-term trend remains for continued price gains backed by strong demand from China - - the world's biggest consumer ((69.1% of total world iron imports) - strengthening economy and its growing demand for steel as it proceeds onwards with its industrialisation and urbanisation.

While the Caixin China PMI surveys - composite, manufacturing, services - slowed in February 2021 - they remain at levels indicating continued expansion.

Moreover, ""Optimism regarding future business activity in China remained robust in February amid hopes of an end to the pandemic and a successful vaccine rollout, leading to a release of pent-up client demand at home and abroad. As a result, firms also anticipate further rises in employment and investment" (IHS Markit China Business Outlook).

This is in line with universal expectations for stronger growth this year - much stronger than the Politburo's target of "over 6%".

Just recently, the OECD's March 2021 Interim Economic Outlook report pencilled in a 7.8% expansion this year. In January this year, the World Bank (WB) forecast China's GDP to grow by 7.9% in 2021 predicated on "the release of pent-up demand and a quicker-than-expected resumption of production and exports". In the same month, the IMF predicted China's economy to expand by 8.1% this year due to "effective containment measures, a forceful public investment response, and central bank liquidity support.

China's good fortune would have shone brighter for Australia - the world's the world's largest iron ore exporter which accounts for around 50% of total world iron ore exports - had it not been for the on-going diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Canberra sparked by that tiny micro-organism.

As such, China had imposed trade restrictions, quotas, bans or whatever on Australian imports. So much so, that latest international merchandise trade data show that total exports to China dropped by 8% in February 2021 from a year ago, with iron ore exports dropping by 12%.

Worse, China's reportedly been exploring alternative suppliers for its iron ore needs.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

AustralianSuper adds to investment committee
KANIKA SOOD
AustralianSuper last month added a former Goldman Sachs Australia managing director and partner to its investment committee.
Australians bullish on 2021 recovery
KARREN VERGARA
Australians are bullish about the recovery of the local economy and the positive effect that will have on their portfolios, a survey canvassing investors across the Asia Pacific shows.
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has released three legislative instruments to regulate advice fee consents and lack of independence disclosures, as part of the government's response to the Royal Commission.
Pengana portfolio managers depart
KANIKA SOOD
Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass who co-founded Pengana Capital's international equities business have left the firm with immediate effect.
