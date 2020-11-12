Chief economist update: Oil could slip on fresh lockdowns

News that a COVID-19 vaccine is nigh has injected optimism in the world economies, financial markets and commodity markets, including oil.

Oil prices jumped to two-month highs - WTI oil to US$41.36 per barrel; Brent oil to US$43.61 - following reports of encouraging COVID-19 vaccine test results developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The easing of US presidential election uncertainty, topped by Joe Biden trumping Donald Trump has also helped as it's expected to repair/re-start the Trump-induced damage to international trade relations.

But a more lasting gush in oil prices could be a 2021 story - after Biden's formally sworn as POTUS in January 2021 and earthlings are inoculated against COVID-19 (thought to be around March).

In the meantime, crude oil prices will continue to languish at current levels, if not lower.

The second wave of coronavirus infections currently doing the rounds in Europe - and the subsequent re-imposition of lockdown rules in most countries there - has again grounded/prolonged the grounding of planes, trains and automobiles (and cruise liners) and re-frozen factory activity.

Worse (for oil prices, at least), with Donald practically a lame duck, the US is set to tighten restrictions even more when Biden takes his seat in the Oval Office. Already, New York Governor Cuomo announced the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms at 10pm and limited indoor gatherings to 10 people.

Reuters reports that California and several states across the Midwest have tightened restrictions on November 10. Given the persistent record increases in rates of infection in America - and the strain these are putting on the hospital system - more states are bound to follow.

As such, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has downgraded its global oil demand forecasts; "The global oil demand forecast for 2020 is revised down by 0.3 mb/d ... For 2021, oil demand growth is expected to grow by 6.2 mb/d, y-o-y, representing a downward revision of 0.3 mb/d compared to last month's [October] assessment", despite supportive demand from China.

OPEC+ may have to limit production again to put the oil supply-demand equation back into a balance that would favour of higher prices (at best) or stable prices at current prices (at worst).

They've done this before. The eventual agreement by OPEC+ at the 10th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 12 April 2020 to adjust downwards overall crude oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day - equivalent to 10% of global supply -- along with, according to OPEC, a "conformity level of 95% in June 2020, the highest since the inception of the DoC (Declaration of Compliance) in January 2017, have helped support crude oil prices in the middle of this year.

But that coincided with the re-opening of many economies back then.

