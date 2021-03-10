NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: OECD sees stronger growth ahead
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   10:24AM

The year 2021 is shaping up to be a mirror image of the year that preceded it - annus horribilis 2020 - when economic growth forecasts were being sliced as the coronavirus epidemic that started in China turned into a pandemic of biblical proportions.

You and I and Irene had nowhere to hide. The butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker were told to close shop. Planes, trains and automobiles (and ships) were grounded. And oh, don't forget the mass hoarding of toilet paper.

Monetary and fiscal policy largesse have succeeded in mitigating the deep recessions many countries experienced from diving deeper. Them and the rapid discovery of vaccines and their subsequent rollouts are now turning the beat around into an improving outlook.

Individual economies have been upgrading their growth outlook since the fourth quarter of last year. The OECD's latest 'Economic Outlook' March 2021 quarter interim report provides an overview of how the world's economic fortune is changing ... of the stronger.

"Prospects have improved over recent months with signs of a rebound in goods trade and industrial production becoming clear by the end of 2020. Global GDP growth is now projected to be 5.6% this year, an upward revision of more than 1 percentage point from the December OECD Economic Outlook. World output is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by mid-2021 but much will depend on the race between vaccines and emerging variants of the virus," it reads.

This, from an estimated 3.4% contraction in world GDP in 2020. The US stands out in the OECD's projections with growth forecast at 6.5% this year - a sharp upgrade from the 3.2% expansion it predicted in in its December 2020 quarter report, likely due to the recent passage of Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus.

But the real standout is this "land girth by sea". For compared with the US of A, the Australian economy contracted by less -- -2.5% in 2020 compared with the US' -3.5%.

It's not only against the US but the Australian economy has receded less than its peers. Eurozone GDP dropped by 6.8% in 2020; the UK by 9.9% and Japan by 4.8%.

Not only has the domestic economy shrunk by less but the OECD has upgraded Australia's 2021 GDP forecast the most - by 1.3 percentage points to 4.5% this year. This compares with the 0.3 pp upgrade in Eurozone GDP to 3.9%; the 0.9 pp in the UK to 5.1%; and, 0.4 pp upgrade for Japan to 2.7%.

Even better, the OECD's Australian growth upgrade comes at a time when the federal government had already started weaning the country off the coronavirus crutch it provided early last year.

Waxing happy at the release of the December 2020 quarter National Accounts, federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg stressed that: "In the December quarter, direct economic support from the federal government halved ... Yet at the same time the economy grew by 3.1%, 320,000 new jobs were added and 2.1 million Australian workers graduated off JobKeeper."

With world economic growth now expected to be stronger, Australia can grow even stronger.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

