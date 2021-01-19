NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Japan's second state of emergency
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   10:53AM

Japan may need to spend more to mitigate the expected slowing in consumption and business activity following the declaration of the second state of emergency.

The worst of the pandemic appeared to have passed when Yoshihide Suga took over from Shinzo Abe - who resigned for health reasons - as Japan's prime minister on 16 September 2020.

The number of daily new cases, active cases and daily deaths were trending down after peaking in August, justifying the lifting of the initial state of emergency on May 25 - a month and a bit after it was put in place. This, along with fiscal and monetary policy support, has allowed the economy to slowly recover.

Japanese GDP surged at an annualised rate of 22.9% in the September quarter (from a 29.2% plunge in the previous three-month period); it's up by 5.3% quarter-on-quarter (from -8.3%) and its year-on-year rate of contraction has eased to minus 5.8% from negative 10.2% in the June quarter.

Manufacturing and service sector activity - as measured by the au Jibun Bank Japan PMI - rebounded from the record lows seen in April last year.

The sun was finally rising in Japan. That is until the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit when the number of daily new cases, active cases and daily deaths began rising sometime around late November/early December last year.

This prompted the Suga administration to announce a third stimulus package worth around US$708 billion, which includes about ¥40 trillion (US$384.47 billion) in direct fiscal spending and initiatives targeted at reducing carbon emissions and boosting the adoption of digital technology.

This new spending brings Japan's total pandemic-related stimulus to around US$3 trillion (60% of GDP).

But Japan may need to spend more to mitigate the expected slowing in consumption and business activity following the declaration of the second state of emergency.

Prime minister Suga declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures on 7 January 2021 and extended it to an additional eight prefectures a week later.

However, Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda is more optimistic. In his opening address at the quarterly regional branch managers meeting he stated, "Japan's economy is picking up, although conditions remain severe due to the impact of the pandemic" and indicated that the BOJ's economic assessment remains unchanged despite the government's latest state of emergency declaration.

Hoping for the best, "...the country's economy will likely head for a recovery as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic gradually subsides", Kuroda said.

But preparing for the worst Kuroda added: "...the Bank will closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary, and also it expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

