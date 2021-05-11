Chief economist update: Iron ore is the glue that binds China and Australia

The price of iron ore continues to heat up. It broke above the all-time high of US$191.70 a tonne recorded more than 10 years ago (February 2011) on 6 May 2021 and is currently fetching 215.48/tonne.

This represents a 31.4% increase from end-2020's closing price of US$163.93/tonne and a whopping 175% rally from the pandemic low of US$78.33/tonne plumbed on the 3rd of February 2020.

Favourable demand and supply conditions have put a rocket from underneath the iron ore's price.

Demand comes from China - the world's biggest consumer (69.1% of total world iron imports) - where crude steel production continues surge (up by 19.1% in the year to March from 12.9% in the January-February period) as Chinese mills lift production on the back of expectations for increased demand from the manufacturing and housing sectors.

For a very brief while, there were concerns that China's efforts to curb output to reduce carbon emissions and pollution from steel manufacturers would crimp demand for iron ore. But this had been negated by rising demand elsewhere.

Reuters points out that "imports by the rest of the world are rising, with ex-China arrivals estimated at 41.25 million tonnes in March, up from 34.43 million in February and 35.76 million in January" - a likely offshoot of the strengthening global recovery and world government's stimulus and counter-cyclical efforts to sustain this.

Besides these, China's anti-pollution drive has driven steel producers to buy higher quality iron ore exports from Australia and Brazil.

Speaking of Brazil, here's where the "favourable supply conditions" come in. It's the second largest exporter of iron ore (18.1% of total world exports) next to Australia (53.8%). Supply from Rio de Janeiro - where Vale S.A. (the country's largest iron ore miner) has its headquarters - is not expected to return to normal until June this year. Vale produced only 68 million tonnes in the January-March period, below expectations of 72 million tonnes.

According to Reuters, "the Brazilian mining giant struggled to boost output due to operational constraints as a result of the pandemic and a dam disaster two years ago".

What's not so good for Brazil is heaven sent for Australia.

Despite the escalation of diplomatic and trade tensions between Beijing and Canberra, China cannot get enough of Australia's biggest commodity export.

Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) figures show that, in terms of quantity, Beijing bought 4% more iron ore (lump) in the month of March from February this year and 1% more iron ore (fines) over the same period.

Goes to show that China needs Australia for its continued urbanisation and economic growth as much as Canberra need Beijing for a stronger Australian recovery.

And oh, a lower underlying budget deficit.

