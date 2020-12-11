Chief economist update: ECB expands PEPP

The European Central Bank (ECB) didn't disappoint financial markets expecting more goodies in their Christmas stockings.

While it kept the price of credit unchanged - repo rate at 0%, marginal lending rate at 0.25% and deposit facility rate at -0.5% - it increased the overall size of its PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme by another €500 billion, taking the total to €1.85 trillion and extended by nine months to at least end-March 2022.

The ECB also extended its TLTRO (targeted long-term refinancing operations) "by an additional 12 months, to June 2022 ... For the period from 24 June 2021 to 23 June 2022, the interest rate on all outstanding TLTRO III operations will remain 50 basis points below the average rate applied in the Eurosystem's main refinancing operations over the same period".

Moreover, "Three new TLTRO III operations with a maturity of three years will be allotted in June, September and December 2021" and "the maximum amount that counterparties will be entitled to borrow is raised from 50% to 55% of their stock of eligible loans as at 28 February 2019 for all future TLTRO III operations, starting from the March 2021 operation".

That's mo' money for the Eurozone but this was in response to mo' infections in the region's member countries - particularly the bigger ones like Germany, Spain and Italy - and the subsequent re-imposition and/or tightening of restrictions there.

As ECB president Christine Lagarde intimated, while the central bank expected the second wave, it did not anticipate "the depth of it, the duration of it and the extent of the containment measures".

And going forward, "While the rebound of economic activity in the third quarter was stronger than expected and the prospect for the rollout of vaccines was encouraging, the pandemic continues to pose serious risks to public health and to the euro-area and global economies".

Lagarde hopes the Eurozone "economy to begin functioning under more normal circumstances" but warned that "the risks surrounding the euro area outlook remain tilted to the downside".

The last paragraph of the ECB's December policy statement provide a synopsis into its current assessment and guidance as to its future policy direction.

"The monetary policy measures taken today will contribute to preserving favourable financing conditions over the pandemic period, thereby supporting the flow of credit to all sectors of the economy, underpinning economic activity and safeguarding medium-term price stability. At the same time, uncertainty remains high, including with regard to the dynamics of the pandemic and the timing of vaccine roll-outs.

"We will also continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate with regard to their possible implications for the medium-term inflation outlook. The Governing Council therefore continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry."

