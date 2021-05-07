NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Did the BOE just announce taper?
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   11:09AM

This month the Bank of England's (BOE) monetary policy committee decided to keep the existing stance of monetary policy unchanged; the Bank Rate remains at a record low 0.1% and QE at £895 billion.

But buried in the "Monetary Policy Summary and minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting ending on 5 May 2021" document is the paragraph: "The existing programme of £150 billion of UK government bond purchases had started in January and its completion was expected by around the end of 2021. As envisaged since the announcement of the programme in November 2020 and consistent with developments in financial markets since then, the pace of these continuing purchases could now be slowed somewhat."

The central bank will slow bond purchases to £3.4 billion a week between May and August, from the current pace of £4.4 billion, but stressed that "this operational decision should not be interpreted as a change in the stance of monetary policy". Don't call it taper.

Taper or "slowed somewhat", the BOE's announcement is backed by its sharp upgrade to the country's economic outlook: "New COVID cases in the United Kingdom had continued to fall, the vaccination programme was proceeding apace, and restrictions on economic activity were easing."

As such, it said: "GDP is expected to recover strongly to pre-COVID levels over the remainder of this year in the absence of most restrictions on domestic economic activity. Demand growth is further boosted by a decline in health risks and a fall in uncertainty, as well as announced fiscal and monetary stimulus. Consumer spending is also supported by households running down over the next three years around 10% of their additional accumulated savings."

How much stronger? The bank now expects GDP growth of 7.25% - the fastest rate since World War II - this year from the February 2021 estimate of 5.0%.

Likewise, the BOE now forecasts the unemployment rate to peak at 5.5% later this year - as significant drop from the 7.75% it predicted three months earlier.

The BOE believes that while this strong growth outturn - and as some of the direct and indirect effects of COVID-19 on the economy fades - would send CPI inflation above the bank's 2.0% target towards the end of 2021, this would only be temporary and should return to around 2.0% in the medium term.

Still, the BOE cautions that the economic outlook remains uncertain and depends on the "evolution of the pandemic" while at the same time providing assurance that, it stands ready to increase the pace of bond purchases "should market functioning worsen materially" and that it won't "tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

