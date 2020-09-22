Chief economist update: Dan defeats second wave

Bitter and painful as the medicine may be, it's starting to work downunder.

Melbourne's 14-day average of coronavirus infections continues to trend lower, this day at 32.8 persons - within the average 30-50 case rate that the Andrews government declared would trigger an easing of restriction measures from September 28.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said so himself, "We are poised to take some significant steps, albeit they are safe and steady steps on Sunday [28 September]."

The good news comes at the same time that the Queensland government announced that it will open its borders to parts of New South Wales.

Eight weeks of being under house arrest in Melbourne - I should know, I stopped alcohol consumption on August 2 when Stage 4 restrictions were put in place - and closed state borders. These aren't heavy prices to pay for the prospect of a healthier economy.

For sure and for certain, there are, and there will be casualties. Some businesses would shut down ... forever. Some Australians would be unemployed ... permanently.

But a greater number would be able to "adapt, overcome and improvise" (Heartbreak Ridge).

Harsh as it may be, the resurgence of cases of coronavirus infections in Europe supports Andrews' cautious approach towards re-opening.

As CNBC penned yesterday, "European countries are likely to impose more restrictions on public life in the coming days, analysts said." France reported 10,569 new cases Sunday while the UK, reported almost 4000 new cases. Italy saw close to 1000 new infections and Germany reported 1345 new cases Sunday, and a further 922 cases Monday.

Recall that many European countries re-opened sometime in June.

To paraphrase Andrews, Europe has come too far, given too much, and are now seeing it wasted.

Worse, the "opened again, closed again" uncertainty of it all prevents future planning, discourages businesses from investing and hiring, and consumers from spending.

I leave the last words to Andrews: "If we go too far too soon, the modelling also tells us we'd be on track for a third wave by mid-November.

"That'd mean we're back to where we are now, maybe even worse. Days, weeks, months of sacrifice - gone. Confidence for business - destroyed. More families suffering. More lives lost."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.