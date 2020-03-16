NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Coronavirus cures climate change
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 16 MAR 2020   11:20AM

Friday the 13th isn't so unlucky after all as it turned out to be a rally day on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 index surged by 9.3% while the Dow and the Nasdaq pole-vaulted by 9.4% the day after US President Trump's declaration of a national emergency and announcement of US$50 billion fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This is in addition to a number of monetary policy support measures planned and already implemented by many central banks of the world.

In China the PBOC announced targeted required reserve ratio (RRR) cuts that it said will release 550 billion yuan (US$79B) of liquidity.

The BOJ announced it would buy ¥200B (US$1.9B) of JGBs with maturities of five to ten years in an unscheduled move. It also said it would inject an additional ¥1.5T in two-week lending.

ECB chief economist Lane said in a blog post central bank will not tolerate any risks to smooth transmission of its policy and stands ready to do more.

BOC cut 50bps to 0.75% following similar cut March 4; announced purchase facility for Bankers Acceptance notes.

RBA injected an outsized $8.8 billion into the financial system.

Riksbank to lend US$51 billion to banks to maintain supply of credit to Swedish companies and Norges Bank cut its key rate by 50 bp to 1%, lowered the counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks by 150 bp to 1% and said it is prepared to make further rate cuts.

These were followed by the US Federal Reserve announcing another "inter-meeting" rate reduction on March 15, this time by a full percentage point to 0-0.25% (following the 50bps cut on March 3), as well as launching a US$700 billion quantitative easing program and asserting coordinated action with BOE, BOJ, ECB and SNB to boost liquidity via US dollar liquidity swap lines.

Opening trade on March 16 saw the Reserve Bank of New Zealand deliver its own "emergency" rate cut - a 75 bps reduction in the official cash rate from 1.0% to 0.25%.

Fiscal authorities have also been doing their bit. There was Trump's (see above) and China (previous to everybody else). There's the UK Treasury's £30 billion stimulus package; Canada's C$1billion; Japan's US$4 billion - second stimulus package following the US$96 million package of emergency funds announced only three days earlier; the European Union plans to launch a €37 billion euro investment initiative, allow flexibility on budget deficits and use €1 billion in funding to guarantee company loans.

The Australian government, too, has recently announced a A$17.6 billion stimulus package.

The overriding goal of these monetary and fiscal policy responses is of course to mitigate (if not lessen) the sense of panic that's freezing economic activity that, in turn, could turn prophecies of a global recession into a self-fulfilling one.

However, these aggressive and/or coordinated policy responses could have the opposite effect, exacerbating the sense of doom and gloom among economic agents as by their own reactions alone, monetary and fiscal authorities convey a sense of panic.

This is evident in the renewed 4.8% drop in the S&P 500 index futures the day after the Fed's second emergency rate cut.

For sure and for certain, there'll be lotsa lotsa market volatility ahead until the incidence of infections has peaked.

The good news?

The coronavirus is succeeding where the Kyoto Protocol or the Paris Agreement, and many other gabfests on climate change failed. Nature's rebalancing itself.

Greta Thunberg must be pleased.

