Chief economist update: Communists' party

"There's a party goin' on right here

A celebration to last throughout the years

So bring your good times and your laughter too

We gonna celebrate your party with you..."

- Kool & the Gang

The post-pandemic pool party at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park that went viral on August 17 garnered negative - "a slap in the face to the rest of the world" - and positive - fruit of its hard lockdown, responses.

"Sour grapes" is what the state-backed 'Global Times' newspaper called the negative nellies. Adding that Wuhan is "now welcoming an influx of tourists, and its economy is reviving, which local residents believed should not only be seen as a sign of the city's return to normalcy, but also a reminder to countries grappling with the virus that strict preventive measures have a payback".

China's draconian quarantine and isolation measures were criticised and condemned as a violation of human rights and/or an infringement of civil liberties but they worked in Wuhan (as the pool party shows) and in nipping the second wave budding in Beijing in just around two weeks.

Central government's cruel restrictions (by western standards) - along with monetary and fiscal stimulus measures - have saved the Chinese economy from falling into a technical recession; GDP growth rebounded by 11.5% in the June quarter (3.2% year-on-year), more than offsetting the 10% contraction (minus 6.8% y-o-y) in the March quarter.

More recent reports indicate continued growth in the economy with the Caixin China PMI - composite, manufacturing and services - remaining at levels indicating expansion (above 50) over the past three months to July.

Similarly, activity measures - retail sales; fixed asset investment; industrial production - continues to sequentially improved since their sharp drops in February this year.

Although still in contraction, the annual rate of decline in retail sales had steadily eased to -1.1% in July from -1.8% in June and the sharp 20.5% drop in February.

Fixed asset investment growth followed the same path of progressive improvement - down by just 1.6% in the year to July from a contraction of 3.1% in June and February's -24.5% dive.

The same goes for industrial production which grew by 4.8% in the year to July, a sharp reversal from the 13.5% decline recorded in February this year.

The final word comes from Zhang Yong, small taxi company owner in Wuhan: "I guess it also rings a bell for some countries, which are still struggling to fight COVID-19, that without strict measures, the virus won't be fended off. We fought hard, this is our payback."

