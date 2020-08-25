NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Comeback COVID
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 25 AUG 2020   11:24AM

"One, two, Freddy's coming for you
Three, four, better lock your door
Five, six, grab a crucifix
Seven, eight, ya better stay awake
Nine, ten, he's back again."

Just replace "Freddy" with "COVID" and this Nightmare on Elm Street remake of the popular nursery rhyme become apropos to the current circumstances the world faces.

It's back again ... in Australia, in New Zealand, in Japan, in South Korea, in Vietnam, in Europe, to name a few.

According to Factset: "Major Eurozone nations have seen infection rates return to levels not seen since the spring. France recorded the highest number of cases since its March peak, while Germany recorded its highest spike in daily cases since April 26."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"Spain continued to record the highest rate of cases in the region with Madrid, the biggest hotspot. Italy has also seen a pickup in new cases, albeit more contained than elsewhere.

"It is a similar picture for the UK, with government officials noted the rate of infection is steadily increasing. Worryingly Europe's CDC said Croatia, Slovenia, Malta, Austria, Hungary and Greece have all had increases in infections of more than 70% during the week of 10-16 August vs the prior week. In northern Europe, Denmark, Switzerland and Norway have all had spikes of between 46.9% and 59.4%."

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Better lock your door.

"In response, containment measures from various European governments have focused on targeted initiatives, such as clamping down on nightclubs, requiring masks in public areas and mandating people returning from hard-hit regions quarantine. Leaders have so far refrained from harsher mitigation measures seen at the start of the outbreak. German Chancellor Merkel this week called on Europe to act with coordination to take targeted measures. Her stance was echoed by French President Macron," Factset said.

Just as "Freddy's" first coming and the social restrictions and lockdowns that followed it, the second wave now hitting the single currency region is slowing economic activity.

This is evidenced by the latest IHS Markit Flash Eurozone PMI survey.

The flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index fell back to a two-month low reading of 51.6 in August after surging to a two-year high of 54.9 in July and April's all-time low of 13.6. Not surprising, the drop was due to the sharp weakening in the service sector - down to a preliminary estimate of 50.1 in August from July's final reading of 54.7.

The manufacturing PMI slowed a tad from 51.8 to 51.7 in August. However, renewed euro strength versus the US dollar - up 3.6% this year to date and up 8.8% from its 2020 low) - amongst other challenges wrought by the virus, would increase the drag on the Eurozone's economic growth.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Cheaper prices not a bargain
Chief economist update: COVID-19 cycle
Chief economist update: Worse news is better news
Chief economist update: Escape from Victoria
Chief economist update: A tiny bug takes down the largest economy
Chief economist update: Good US employment news is not so good
Chief economist update: It's about human life, not human rights
Chief economist update: Gold 2000
Chief economist update: No Karens in China
Chief economist update: Second wave comes to Japan
Editor's Choice
Melbourne boutique wins Crestone allocation
KANIKA SOOD
Crestone Wealth Management has allocated to a Melbourne boutique's real assets fund that targets 7-11% per year in returns while aiming for a measurable social impact.
CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The CFA Institute is seeking feedback from the professional investor community on a consultation paper for a proposed disclosure standard for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments products.
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HfAAWz8f