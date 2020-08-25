Chief economist update: Comeback COVID

"One, two, Freddy's coming for you

Three, four, better lock your door

Five, six, grab a crucifix

Seven, eight, ya better stay awake

Nine, ten, he's back again."

Just replace "Freddy" with "COVID" and this Nightmare on Elm Street remake of the popular nursery rhyme become apropos to the current circumstances the world faces.

It's back again ... in Australia, in New Zealand, in Japan, in South Korea, in Vietnam, in Europe, to name a few.

According to Factset: "Major Eurozone nations have seen infection rates return to levels not seen since the spring. France recorded the highest number of cases since its March peak, while Germany recorded its highest spike in daily cases since April 26."

"Spain continued to record the highest rate of cases in the region with Madrid, the biggest hotspot. Italy has also seen a pickup in new cases, albeit more contained than elsewhere.

"It is a similar picture for the UK, with government officials noted the rate of infection is steadily increasing. Worryingly Europe's CDC said Croatia, Slovenia, Malta, Austria, Hungary and Greece have all had increases in infections of more than 70% during the week of 10-16 August vs the prior week. In northern Europe, Denmark, Switzerland and Norway have all had spikes of between 46.9% and 59.4%."

Better lock your door.

"In response, containment measures from various European governments have focused on targeted initiatives, such as clamping down on nightclubs, requiring masks in public areas and mandating people returning from hard-hit regions quarantine. Leaders have so far refrained from harsher mitigation measures seen at the start of the outbreak. German Chancellor Merkel this week called on Europe to act with coordination to take targeted measures. Her stance was echoed by French President Macron," Factset said.

Just as "Freddy's" first coming and the social restrictions and lockdowns that followed it, the second wave now hitting the single currency region is slowing economic activity.

This is evidenced by the latest IHS Markit Flash Eurozone PMI survey.

The flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index fell back to a two-month low reading of 51.6 in August after surging to a two-year high of 54.9 in July and April's all-time low of 13.6. Not surprising, the drop was due to the sharp weakening in the service sector - down to a preliminary estimate of 50.1 in August from July's final reading of 54.7.

The manufacturing PMI slowed a tad from 51.8 to 51.7 in August. However, renewed euro strength versus the US dollar - up 3.6% this year to date and up 8.8% from its 2020 low) - amongst other challenges wrought by the virus, would increase the drag on the Eurozone's economic growth.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.