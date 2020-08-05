NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 AUG 2020   12:28PM

Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a $1.9 billion privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.

All 35 Chi-X TraCRs and all quoted Chi-X Funds are now accessible to financial advisers on WealthO2.

It follows the recent launch of five new TraCRs' with exposure to COVID-related outperformers, including teleconferencing provider Zoom, protective healthcare equipment producer 3M, global payments giant Mastercard and pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.

WealthO2 co-founder and managing director Shannon Bernasconi said the new low cost and innovative Chi-X solution would enable financial advisers and their clients using the platform to gain exposures to offshore assets.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"Financial advisers are increasingly looking to broaden the investment universe available to their clients," she said.

"Chi-X TraCRs provide that exposure to US mega caps that clients have, until now, been unable to easily invest in.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Chi-X TraCRs provide the added advantage of HIN based ownership, AUD dividends repatriated at institutional foreign exchange rates, fungibility to the underlying offshore asset and T+2 settlement,   which makes this pathway to the US stocks even more attractive."

Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic welcomed the new partnership.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a surge in trading among retail investors in recent months," he said.

"Financial advisers are critical in this environment as Australians look for guidance on their investment decisions.

"WealthO2 is a leading software provider for the Australian financial advice community and the addition of Chi-X products will only add to the innovative investment solutions available through the platform."

Read more: TraCRsWealthO2Chi-X AustraliaShannon BernasconiVic Jokovic
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chi-X admits new participant
Chi-X releases viral TraCRs stocks
Wealth platform appoints technology lead
Praemium adds Chi-X products
Powerwrap adds Chi-X offering
Platforms maintain cash rate on RBA cut
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
WealthO2 appoints national BDM
More US giants added to Chi-X TraCRs
ASX faces challenge on ETF stronghold
Editor's Choice
SG increase will be deferred: Knox
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.
GAM records 196% profit drop
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
The global fund manager saw its profits tumble 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
ALLY SELBY  |   12:28PM
Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a $1.9 billion privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something iHIBIYJK